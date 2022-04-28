Cricket Scotland: Review into racism sees hundreds come forward to share experiences of discrimination

Hundreds of people have opened up about their experiences of discrimination and equality as part of an independent review into racism within Scottish cricket.

In November last year, Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq claimed Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist" after he and former team-mate Qasim Sheikh opened up about the abuse they suffered during their careers.

Cricket Scotland vowed to investigate and deal with any allegations of racism or harassment and an interim update on the review - of which full findings and recommendations will be shared by the end of July 2022 - has surfaced other issues including misogyny, leadership, and governance concerns within the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq claims Cricket Scotland is 'institutionally racist' after opening up about the abuse he suffered during his career. Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq claims Cricket Scotland is 'institutionally racist' after opening up about the abuse he suffered during his career.

Interim chair of Cricket Scotland, Sue Strachan, said: "We welcome this update and are keen to see the initial recommendations to allow us to take action and some immediate steps.

"Re-building trust is a key priority for us and we have begun to reach out to those who have been directly affected by racism in the sport. We accept that we have a lot of work to do and we want to move forward."

Plan4Sport - who were appointed in December 2021 by sportscotland, Scotland's national agency for sport, to lead the review - have already spoken to over 200 people, with several hundred more completing an anonymous online survey.

The review has seen one-to-one interviews carried out with Cricket Scotland staff, national squad players and board members past and present.

Disclosures in relation to racism have been passed to independent lawyers or Police Scotland to investigate and those investigations will take place in due course.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, thanked people for the "courage" and "bravery" shown in coming forward, saying: "We understand that sharing experiences can be difficult and even traumatic. It takes courage and bravery and I want to personally thank each and every person who has taken the step of coming forward and engaging with the review.

"The review is ongoing and there is still an opportunity to contribute. It is vital that the review team hear from those who have experienced or witnessed racism, inequalities or discrimination within cricket, so if you haven't come forward, then please do so. You will be treated with respect and compassion."

Plan4Sport managing director, Louise Tideswell, said that additional complaints raised as part of the review will be looked into as well as allegations of racism, but reported "at a later date".

"Plan4Sport will continue to report incidents of racism until the review has concluded in late July 2022," she said. "We want to be clear that the role of Plan4Sport is to carry out this review into the allegations of racism within cricket in Scotland. We are continuing our work in this area, and it remains our most pressing priority.

"However, it is also our role to signpost to specialists where it is applicable. Having talked with so many people, the review has surfaced other issues including misogyny, leadership, and governance concerns.

"These issues will be reported separately at a later date and do not detract in any way from the focus of the review specifically into racism."