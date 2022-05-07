County Championship: Joe Root makes 75 on his return, Surrey complete innings win over Northants

Joe Root impressed in his first innings since resigning as England's Test captain last month (John Heald)

Joe Root marked his first innings of the summer with a classy half-century during Yorkshire's County Championship clash against Essex, as Surrey extended their lead at the summit with victory over Northamptonshire at the Kia Oval.

Root's return to competitive action generated plenty of headlines, and he produced some delightful strokes in his 112-ball knock, registering nine fours before succumbing for 75 at Chelmsford.

The 31-year-old resigned as England's red-ball captain last month after five years at the helm, following a miserable run of one victory in 17 Test matches.

Root's successor Ben Stokes produced a record-breaking knock for Durham on Friday, smashing 161 from just 88 balls - the same number it took for Root to register his fifty.

England's all-time leading run-scorer was unable to replicate Stokes' heroics, but he helped Yorkshire seize the initiative on Day Three, after they resumed on 81-3.

Root and nightwatchman Matthew Revis (47) compiled a 124-run stand for the fourth wicket, but it was Harry Brook who stole the spotlight, registering his third century of the campaign in an unbroken stand of 210 with Dawid Malan (87 not out).

Malan was typically measured in his approach, but Brook took the attack to a beleaguered Essex bowling line-up, drumming 11 fours and two sixes as he closed on 110 from just 122 balls, helping Yorkshire to a 22-run lead with five wickets remaining.

Elsewhere, Surrey extended their lead at the top of the Division One table with a comprehensive innings victory over Northamptonshire at the Kia Oval.

Rory Burns' century on the opening day helped set up a third straight victory for Surrey at the Kia Oval

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (4-39) wrapped up the visitors' first innings with two wickets in the morning session, and after Surrey skipper Rory Burns enforced the follow-on, Northamptonshire were floundering at 14-2 at lunch.

Emilio Gay (51) brought up his fourth half-century in first-class cricket, while Matthew Kelly (33) and Simon Kerrigan (25) offered a lower-order rearguard, only for Gus Atkinson (3-26) and Daniel Worrall (3-37) to lead Surrey to a third home victory of the season.

Keaton Jennings marked his Lancashire return with a fabulous hundred, as Warwickshire fought back on a compelling third day at Old Trafford.

Jennings (110) steered Lancashire to a first innings lead of 46 runs, although Nathan McAndrew (4-85) and Oliver Hannon-Dalby (3-33 from 24.2) inspired a spirited Bears fightback, with Lancashire slipping from 241-1 to 361 all out.

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings starred on his return to first-class cricket

Luke Wells (80) added just 10 runs to his overnight score; captain Dane Vilas (41) played a useful cameo, before Alex Davies and Dominic Sibley navigated a difficult three overs to reach 4-0 for Warwickshire at stumps.

Gloucestershire require 257 runs to win on the final day against Hampshire, closing on 111-2 to set up a thrilling finale at the Ageas Bowl.

Resuming on 28-4, Hampshire lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 103-9, with Ryan Higgins (3-41) playing a starring role.

However, Aneurin Donald (89) produced a brilliant counter-attack in his first appearance in any format since 2019, sharing a 10th-wicket stand of 99 with James Fuller (32 not out) to set Gloucestershire 368 for victory.

The visitors lost Australian opener Marcus Harris (18) and James Bracey cheaply, but an unbeaten 70 from George Scott leaves all results possible heading into Sunday's action.

In Division Two, Glamorgan are poised to record their second victory of the season, with Leicestershire leading by just 41 runs with three second-innings wickets remaining at Sophia Gardens.

Chris Cooke (52) made a patient half-century, while James Weighell (34) and Michael Neser (29) also contributed to help Glamorgan compile a first-innings lead of 117.

Neser (3-36) then delivered with the ball as Leicestershire ended the day's proceedings on 158-7, with opener Hassan Azad (58) recording his second fifty of the contest to offer the visitors hope.

Durham require eight wickets for victory on the final day against Worcestershire, after opener Sean Dickson smashed his second century of the match at New Road.

Durham skipper Scott Borthwick opted not to enforce the follow-on despite a first-innings lead of 271, and Dickson (105 off 73) dispatched Worcestershire's attack, registering eight sixes in a blistering knock.

Dickson's departure prompted a quickfire declaration with Alex Lees unbeaten on 60, before Chris Rushworth (2-14) removed openers Ed Pollock and Jake Libby, as Worcestershire closed on 85-2 - requiring a further 357 runs for victory.

Cheteshwar Pujara has now registered four centuries in as many County Championship matches

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his phenomenal form for Sussex with a fourth century in as many matches at Hove.

The irrepressible Indian put Middlesex to the sword with an unbeaten 125 from 149 balls, as Sussex closed on 236-3, leading by 270 runs heading into the fourth and final day.

Ollie Robinson (5-66) snared a five-wicket haul on his return as Middlesex were dismissed for 358, and despite the visitors dismissing Sussex openers Ali Orr and Tom Haines without scoring, Tom Alsop (66) and Pujara put the hosts firmly in command.