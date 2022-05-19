England vs New Zealand: Test-match cricket will help Kane Williamson rediscover his form, says coach

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson will hope to rediscover his form in next month's three-match Test series in England

New Zealand coach Gary Stead says a change in format from T20s to Tests will help Kane Williamson rediscover his form in next month's three-match series in England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Williamson has returned home from the IPL to attend the birth of his second child after managing 216 runs from 13 matches with a strike rate of 93.5, the worst among batsmen with a minimum of 100 runs.

The New Zealand skipper is set to return to Test cricket in the opening match against England at Lord's on June 2 after overcoming a nagging elbow injury, with Stead expecting his leading batter to play in a final warm-up game at Chelmsford later this month.

"He's a bit disappointed he hasn't got the runs he wanted during the IPL," Stead told reporters.

"You don't often see the great players often miss out perhaps as much as he has, but I think what we have to understand, coming back in to red-ball cricket, I think that will suit where he's at with his game, his temperament as well."

Tim Southee is also set to join the squad after his Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated from the play-off race on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Trent Boult and batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will stay on in India, however, with the Rajasthan Royals set to feature in the play-offs.

"The only question mark for us is if people are in the IPL final, the closeness of that to the first Test and whether they are ready or not," Stead said.

The IPL final is scheduled for May 29.

