James Anderson and Stuart Broad return in Brendon McCullum's first England squad for New Zealand Tests

England's squad sees Stuart Broad recalled, Ben Stokes as skipper and Harry Brook called up

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been recalled in Brendon McCullum's first England squad to take on New Zealand in a three-Test series next month, with Harry Brook and Matthew Potts receiving their first call-ups.

Anderson and Broad - England's leading wicket-takers with a combined 1,177 Test wickets - return in the 13-man squad, captained by Ben Stokes, after they were left out of the 1-0 Test series defeat in the West Indies in March.

Yorkshire batter Brook and Durham seamer Potts are called up to the Test side for the first time.

Brook has been the standout batsman in Division One of the County Championship so far this season, scoring 758 runs at an average of 151.60. He made his Twenty20 International debut for England in January.

Potts has been the season's leading bowler, with 35 wickets and four five-wicket hauls in Division Two, including taking 7-40 last time out in Durham's win over Glamorgan.

"This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum)," said Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, Rob Key.

"With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month's Test series.

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level.

"It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

The 13-man squad was selected by Key, McCullum, Stokes, Mo Bobat (Performance Director), James Taylor (Head Scout) and David Court (Player ID Lead).

Matthew Fisher, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Parkinson and Ollie Robinson have all been left out after being included in the squad for West Indies.

Saqib Mahmood, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are all currently injured.

The three-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, with England currently bottom of the standings. New Zealand won the first edition of the championship in 2021.

The squad will come together for the first time next week in a camp before reporting to London on 29 May ahead of the first Test on June 2.

England Men's Test squad v New Zealand:

Ben Stokes (Durham) captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Alex Lees (Durham)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

