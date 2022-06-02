Cricket News

England spinner Jack Leach out of first Test due to concussion symptoms, Matt Parkinson to debut

Matt Parkinson to make England Test debut at Lord's as a replacement for Jack Leach, after fellow spinner ruled out due to concussion; Parkinson will link up with England later on Thursday after travelling down from Manchester

Last Updated: 02/06/22 1:06pm

Jack Leach is escorted from the field after suffering a concussion while fielding
Jack Leach is escorted from the field after suffering a concussion while fielding

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the first LV=Insurance Test against New Zealand at Lord's due to concussion symptoms with Matt Parkinson to debut as his replacement.

Leach took a fall on the boundary chasing a ball in the sixth over of the game and has now been withdrawn.

England soon confirmed that Lancashire leg-spinner Parkinson will join the camp later on Thursday after travelling down from Manchester.

There was no other spinner in the initial squad - seamer Craig Overton and uncapped batter Harry Brook were the other members of a 13-man party - and teams must bring in a like-for-like replacement when it comes to concussion replacements.

Parkinson is yet to play a Test match but has been in previous squads, while he has made nine white-ball appearances.

An ECB statement read: "Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding.

"As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test."

