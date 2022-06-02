England spinner Jack Leach out of first Test due to concussion symptoms, Matt Parkinson to debut

Jack Leach is escorted from the field after suffering a concussion while fielding

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the first LV=Insurance Test against New Zealand at Lord's due to concussion symptoms with Matt Parkinson to debut as his replacement.

Leach took a fall on the boundary chasing a ball in the sixth over of the game and has now been withdrawn.

England soon confirmed that Lancashire leg-spinner Parkinson will join the camp later on Thursday after travelling down from Manchester.

There was no other spinner in the initial squad - seamer Craig Overton and uncapped batter Harry Brook were the other members of a 13-man party - and teams must bring in a like-for-like replacement when it comes to concussion replacements.

Parkinson is yet to play a Test match but has been in previous squads, while he has made nine white-ball appearances.

An ECB statement read: "Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding.

"As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test."

Watch continued coverage of the first Test live on Sky Sports Cricket.