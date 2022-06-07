Stuart Broad: Falling out with Joe Root over England dropping vs West Indies would be 'pathetic'

Stuart Broad has dismissed speculation of a rift with former England Test captain Joe Root, saying that it would be "pathetic" if he were to fall out with him over being dropped for the tour of West Indies earlier this year.

Broad and fellow paceman James Anderson, England's top two wicket-takers in Test cricket, were left out of the three-Test series in the Caribbean, which ended in a 1-0 defeat and led to Root resigning as skipper.

Both returned to the side for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's last week and were instrumental in helping the hosts to a five-wicket win in Ben Stokes' first match as captain.

"Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he's meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him," Broad said.

"I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. All that pressure has gone now. He's already a legend of the game, so he can just go out there and enjoy it.

"Joe and I are great friends. And I've always been someone who can distinguish between business and pleasure.

"I can't fall out with someone because they don't pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic."

Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Devon Conway vs New Zealand

The 35-year-old picked up four wickets at Lord's, including two in one over in the second innings that turned the match in England's favour.

"It's been one of the most fun weeks we've had as a team," added Broad.

"I started this season not knowing if I'd pull on the England shirt again, I was just enjoying every day for what it was.

"Jimmy [Anderson] turns 40 this year, four years ago was he thinking 2018 might be his last at Old Trafford? Probably not.

"I'll attack this week with the same mindset: I'll walk out on that first day, look around the stands, and know how lucky I am to be there."

"These last two years, what was it, one win in 17? I never took Test wins for granted but there was a period where they came more often than not and your attention can switch to the next game. Stuff that, enjoy the win and then get ready after that.

"Things went our way but it's no mean feat chasing a score like that. To start the Stokes-McCullum era with a win is huge for us."

The second Test of the three-match series gets underway at Trent Bridge on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am.