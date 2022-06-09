England unchanged for second Test against New Zealand as Jack Leach passed fit after concussion

England have named an unchanged XI for the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge with Jack Leach passed fit after concussion.

Left-arm spinner Leach was withdrawn six overs into last week's first Test at Lord's - which the hosts went on to win by five wickets - after taking a heavy fall on the boundary. Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson replaced Leach, making his debut as England's first-ever concussion substitute.

England XI for second LV= Insurance Test Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire)

Leach, whose mandatory seven-day rest period ended on Thursday and took a full part in England's training session, has been cleared to play in the second Test, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Friday.

England captain Ben Stokes, who appeared to tweak his side while bowling in practice on Wednesday, has also guaranteed his fitness for the Trent Bridge Test, saying he is "fine" to play a role with both bat and ball.

"All good this morning," Stokes said when asked of his fitness on Thursday. "Just a bit stiff."

He added that it was more a precautionary measure than anything, telling Sky Sports: "It's probably just being more sensible around training and stuff like that. Because, obviously, once you get out there and cross that line, you want to do everything you can to help win a game for England."

As for Leach, Stokes described his recall to the XI as a "straight-forward" decision, once he'd proven his fitness.

"It was pretty unfortunate what happened to Leachy last week at Lord's, but he has pulled up well this week and it was pretty straight-forward once we got the good news he was fit to play," he said.

"He loves playing at Trent Bridge, he has some great memories here – probably the best that 8-15 against Australia. I don’t think he needs much inspiration. Every time he wears the three lions, he goes out there and tries to give it his all." Ben Stokes on Stuart Broad

Somerset paceman Craig Overton and uncapped Yorkshire batter Harry Brook are left out once again from England's 14-man squad, with Parkinson too back on the sidelines.

New Zealand will be forced into at least one change with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of the rest of the series with a heel injury he sustained on the third day at Lord's.

Stokes: McCullum has given everyone a lift

Having got off to a winning start as full-time captain, Stokes was keen to emphasise the feel-good factor that has returned to the England camp, praising the "energy" that new head coach Brendon McCullum has brought.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum got England's new era in Test cricket off to a winning start at Lord's last week

"It was fantastic," Stokes said of the win at Lord's. "Obviously coming into the second game with a win under our belts straight away, with me captain and Brendon as coach, it's better than losing.

"One of the great things I've found about the last couple of weeks is genuinely just how much fun it has been.

"Sometimes the pressures of being an international cricketer, of delivering performances on a weekly basis, can get challenging. But we're playing for England and, when you play for your country, first and foremost the thing is to make sure you have as much fun as you can.

"The energy that Baz has brought, it has almost been a lift for everyone. It has been great having his enthusiasm and energy around the group."

