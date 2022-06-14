Jonny Bairstow's 77-ball hundred powers England to stunning win at Trent Bridge and series victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Jonny Bairstow's staggering 77-ball century as England romped to victory over New Zealand Highlights from Jonny Bairstow's staggering 77-ball century as England romped to victory over New Zealand

Jonny Bairstow smashed England's second-fastest Test hundred, from just 77 balls, as his side romped to a target of 299 against New Zealand and clinched a first series victory in 17 months in devastating style.

Bairstow (136 off 92 balls) looked on course to trump Gilbert Jessop's record 76-ball ton, set against Australia at The Oval way back in 1902, during a staggering post-tea onslaught at a packed-out Trent Bridge.

The Yorkshireman and skipper Ben Stokes (75no off 70) crunched 133 from the first 69 balls in the final session as New Zealand's short-ball ploy backfired spectacularly and boundaries came at will.

Bairstow was on 43 from 48 balls when he strolled out after tea, with his team requiring a further 160 runs from 38 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest, having needed just shy of 300 from a minimum of 72 overs when the chase began.

Bairstow was given a standing ovation after being dismissed for 136 from 92 deliveries at Trent Bridge

Bairstow promptly nailed New Zealand seamer Matt Henry for back-to-back fours to bring up a 51-ball fifty - and reached three figures just 26 deliveries later after creaming Henry, Trent Boult and Tim Southee all around the ground and into the stands during a blistering display of batting.

Bairstow was eventually dismissed by Boult with 27 runs required - departing to a standing ovation - leaving Stokes and Ben Foakes (12no) at the crease as England cantered to a five-wicket win and the highest successful Test run chase seen in the stadium with 22 overs to spare.

Stokes sealed victory by slamming Boult through the covers for four as a Test that began with New Zealand piling on 553 runs after losing the toss ended with England toasting a truly remarkable triumph and first series win since a 2-0 success in Sri Lanka in January 2021.

Bairstow's 77-ball ton was the second-fastest for England in Test cricket

Aggressive England take 2-0 series lead

Bairstow and Stokes had joined forces at 93-4 in the 26th over once another promising innings from the growing-in-confidence Alex Lees (44 off 81 deliveries) had been ended by Southee.

Lees had pumped the first two balls of the chase, bowled by Southee, through the off-side for four to reaffirm that England only had designs on winning the game, not batting out for a draw.

That was in stark contrast to the Lord's Test against New Zealand a year ago when the hosts had opted against pursuing 273 from 75 overs and instead ground their way to a stalemate.

Alex Lees continued his upward trajectory with an enterprising score of 44

Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum have entirely shifted that mindset, as was evidenced by the way England sped home on Tuesday evening, the fans who had taken advantage of the offer of free tickets for day five royally rewarded for doing so.

Things had looked dicey for England when a double strike after lunch - Ollie Pope snicking Henry behind for 18 and Joe Root caught and bowled by Boult for three - had left them tottering on 56-3 in the 16th over, Zak Crawley (0) having glanced a Boult cutter behind 10 balls into the chase.

But crunching hitting later in the day saw England follow up last week's five-wicket victory at Lord's - just their second in 18 games - with another memorable triumph and they will now be seeking a clean sweep by winning the third and final Test at Clean Slate Headingley from June 23.

Milestones for Mitchell and Boult

In the morning, and before the carnage, New Zealand had added 60 runs to their overnight 224-7, during which time Daryl Mitchell (62no) passed fifty for the third consecutive Test innings, having hit 190 in his first knock at Trent Bridge and 108 during England's victory at Lord's.

There was also a notable milestone for Boult as he became the highest-scoring No 11 in Test history, overtaking Muttiah Muralitharan's previous record of 623 during a breezy 15-ball 17 which featured three eye-catching boundaries in one Stokes over.

Watch the moment Trent Boult becomes the highest-scoring Test number 11, passing Muttiah Muralitharan.

Boult was the last man out, clothing James Anderson (2-20) to mid-off, after Stuart Broad (3-70) had bounced out Henry (18) and back-injury victim Kyle Jamieson (1) from around the wicket - Henry unable to resist taking on the hook after England moved the man in the deep.

Henry should have fallen to the second ball of the day when he had just eight, but Root grassed low at slip after Jack Leach induced the edge with a delivery that gripped and straightened - Root took a blow on the finger as he attempted the catch and left the field temporarily for treatment.

Root was fine to bat, although he lasted only four balls, unable to back up his first-innings 176 which was his fourth century in his last five Tests and 10th in his last 22.

It mattered little as Bairstow (14 fours and seven sixes) and Stokes (10 fours and six sixes) flogged a New Zealand attack shorn of back-injury victim Jamieson to all parts and spectators, some of whom had probably never witnessed a day's live Test cricket before, were given a rousing showcase of the new, full-throttle England.

All told in the game, a record 224 fours and 24 sixes were struck by the sides combined, setting a new record for the most boundaries in a single Test match.