Ben Stokes back in England one-day squad to face India under new skipper Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes' last ODI appearance came a year ago when he led the England side against Pakistan

Ben Stokes will return to England’s ODI squad for the first time in a year when they take on India under new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler later this month.

Stokes, one of the key members of England's World Cup-winning side in 2019, has not featured in the 50-over team since he stood in as captain for the three-match series against Pakistan last July.

The all-rounder announced he was taking a break from the game following that series, but has since returned to the Test side and was appointed as Joe Root's successor earlier this summer.

England vs India Live on

Stokes is part of a 15-man squad for the three ODI games against India, live on Sky Sports Cricket from July 12, with Buttler taking charge after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.

Following the series opener at The Oval, the sides then clash at Lord's (July 14) and Old Trafford (July 17).

Prior to the 50-over series, England take on India in three T20 internationals, starting next Thursday at the Ageas Bowl before fixtures at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge on July 9 and 10 respectively.

Buttler is one of five Lancashire players in the T20I squad, with seamer Richard Gleeson the only uncapped player among the 14 selected.

Jos Buttler will begin his captaincy of England's white-ball team when they face India in a three-match T20I series, beginning next week

Another Red Rose player, leg-spinner Matt Parkinson is likely to play, with Adil Rashid given permission to miss both series in order to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

England T20I squad vs India:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Chris Jordan (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eoin Morgan reflects on his decision to retire from international cricket and looks ahead to potential coaching roles, and who could succeed him as England captain. Eoin Morgan reflects on his decision to retire from international cricket and looks ahead to potential coaching roles, and who could succeed him as England captain.

England ODI squad vs India:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)