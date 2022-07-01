Ben Stokes back in England one-day squad to face India under new skipper Jos Buttler
Ben Stokes is included in England's ODI squad for the first time since he captained the side against Pakistan last year; Adil Rashid misses series plus T20Is to make Hajj pilgrimage; watch England vs India T20I series live on Sky Sports Cricket from July 7
Last Updated: 01/07/22 12:30pm
Ben Stokes will return to England’s ODI squad for the first time in a year when they take on India under new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler later this month.
Stokes, one of the key members of England's World Cup-winning side in 2019, has not featured in the 50-over team since he stood in as captain for the three-match series against Pakistan last July.
The all-rounder announced he was taking a break from the game following that series, but has since returned to the Test side and was appointed as Joe Root's successor earlier this summer.
England vs India
July 7, 2022, 5:30pm
Live on
Stokes is part of a 15-man squad for the three ODI games against India, live on Sky Sports Cricket from July 12, with Buttler taking charge after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.
Following the series opener at The Oval, the sides then clash at Lord's (July 14) and Old Trafford (July 17).
Prior to the 50-over series, England take on India in three T20 internationals, starting next Thursday at the Ageas Bowl before fixtures at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge on July 9 and 10 respectively.
Buttler is one of five Lancashire players in the T20I squad, with seamer Richard Gleeson the only uncapped player among the 14 selected.
Another Red Rose player, leg-spinner Matt Parkinson is likely to play, with Adil Rashid given permission to miss both series in order to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
England T20I squad vs India:
Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain)
Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)
Chris Jordan (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
Tymal Mills (Sussex)
Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Yorkshire)
England ODI squad vs India:
Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain)
Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)
Harry Brook (Yorkshire)
Brydon Carse (Durham)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Craig Overton (Somerset)
Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)
Joe Root (Yorkshire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Ben Stokes (Durham)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
David Willey (Yorkshire)