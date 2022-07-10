England secure consolation win over India despite Suryakumar Yadav's stunning maiden T20I ton

Suryakumar Yadav hit a sensational maiden T20 international hundred against England at Trent Bridge

England secured a consolation win in the third T20 international against India at Trent Bridge, despite the best efforts of Suryakumar Yadav who struck a remarkable first T20I hundred.

Chasing a massive 216 for the series whitewash, India slipped to 31-3 before Suryakumar (117 off 55) smashed a sensational 48-ball century - needing just 16 balls for his second fifty.

Utterly dominating a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (28 off 23), Suryakumar blasted 14 boundaries and cleared the rope on six occasions but, despite his sensational efforts, India ultimately left themselves with too much to do and fell 17 short finishing on 198-9.

Earlier, on a belting batting surface, England racked up a massive 215-7 - Dawid Malan top-scoring with 77 off 39 deliveries - and the hosts looked to be romping to victory when Rishabh Pant (1), Virat Kohli (11) and Rohit Sharma (11) all departed cheaply.

The returning Reece Topley (3-22) picked up Pant with his first ball and later added the scalp of India skipper Rohit, while Kohli perished caught at cover off David Willey (2-40) after having hammered the previous two balls for 10.

Not only shorn of three batters of the highest quality but, with only 34 runs picked up in the opening six-over powerplay, India were falling well behind the required rate. But up stepped Suryakumar.

England had opted to strengthen their batting for the game, bringing in Phil Salt for all-rounder Sam Curran as one of two changes, but Suryakumar feasted on the combined fifth bowling option of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali - the pair smashed for 67 runs from their four overs, though the latter did ultimately claim the key wicket in the penultimate over of the innings.

With 41 needed from the final two, Suryakumar blasted Moeen for his sixth maximum as 16 were scored from the first four balls, but he then fell to the fifth, toe-ending one to long-off to bring to an end a truly remarkable knock.

Defending 21 from the final over, Chris Jordan (2-37) wrapped things up with minimal fuss - adding the wicket of Harshal Patel (5) and Ravi Bishnoi (1) - to ensure England ended the series on a winning note, Jos Buttler's first as permanent captain.

What's next?

England now host India in three one-day internationals, starting at The Kia Oval (Tuesday, July 12), followed by Lord's (Thursday, July 14) and finally Emirates Old Trafford (Sunday, July 17) - all games live on Sky Sports Cricket.

