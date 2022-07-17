Jos Buttler calls for 'time and experience' as captain after England lose ODI series against India

Jos Buttler has called for time to develop experience as captain after England lost the deciding match of their one-day international series with India at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant excelled for India, leading them to a five-wicket win that sealed their overall 2-1 victory in the series.

With India chasing 260, England seamer Reece Topley followed up his 6-24 in the second ODI at Lord's by taking three wickets inside the first nine overs to leave the tourists reeling at 38-3. However, wicketkeeper Buttler was left ruing the missed opportunities that allowed India to take control of the game.

Buttler's opposite number Pant could have been stumped by Buttler off the bowling of Moeen Ali when he was only on 18 runs, and he went on to make England pay, finishing 125 not out to lead his team to victory.

Buttler, who was England's top-scorer with 60 off 80 balls as they were bowled out for 259, said: "If you give good players a chance they'll probably hurt you.

"We probably had half a chance, maybe, with Hardik Pandya down to the fine leg as well and if we took those chances we'd probably have had quite a good hold in the game with quite a long tail for India. But [with] the score we put up, we were going to have to take all our chances to have a chance of winning.

"It was fantastic to get those early wickets and we created two chances for the guys who really took the game away from us, so I think that's where we lost the game."

"I think we were trying to search for ways to create wickets. I think it's been a pretty tough schedule as well - I think Reece is just creaking a little bit, so I think we might have to look after him as we probably will all our players," Buttler said.

"He [Topley] has been brilliant. He's got his opportunity, he obviously put in a man-of-the-match performance in the T20 in Trent Bridge as well, so delighted to see him doing so well."

England were unable to bat out their 50 overs in all three of their ODIs against India, which was Buttler's first series as captain since predecessor Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket.

Buttler said: "We just haven't batted our best [in the summer so far]. We just have to play better for longer.

"I missed a chance today but I don't think that's got anything to do with captaincy. I'm an experienced cricketer but I'm a young captain, so I think it's [about] not worrying too much about it. I've got lots to learn, lots to try and work out.

"I need time and experience to do that."

'I will remember this for the rest of my life'

Player of the match Pant said: "Hopefully I will remember this for the rest of my life, but when I was in I was not thinking about anything. I was just trying to focus on one ball at a time. You always aspire to play like this when your team is in trouble. The more experience you get the more you improve."

Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri on Pant: "He is great for the world game - he has flair and the ability to entertain people in all formats. It was a special hundred as India were down and out at one stage, but this guy is a special player."

Player of the series, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said: "White-ball cricket is very close to me and something I cherish. We all know how good a team England are and for us, it was important to come here, step up and show what we have."

What next

It is a quick turnaround for Jos Buttler's side, they are back in action on Tuesday to play the first of three ODIs against South Africa in Durham. Coverage starts at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with play scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Meanwhile, England's women's side are also taking on South Africa. They are 6-2 up in the multi-format series going into Monday's third ODI at Leicester. Watch from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event with the start of play half an hour later.