Ben Stokes' England ODI career ends in defeat as South Africa convincingly win series opener in Durham

Ben Stokes walks off the field for the final time in ODI cricket after falling for five

England slipped to a 62-run defeat against South Africa in their one-day international series opener in Durham - Ben Stokes bowing out of international 50-over cricket on a losing note.

Stokes, struggling with his knee, got through five overs with the ball, the same amount he scored with the bat before his final ODI innings was ended by Aiden Markram. England's World Cup winning hero from 2019 was given a rapturous reception and standing ovation from his home crowd on his way to and from the field.

Markram (2-25) too claimed the hugely important wicket of Jonny Bairstow (63), also trapped lbw, as England's run chase of 334 subsided following a century stand for the first wicket between Bairstow and Jason Roy (43).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes is given a standing ovation by fans as he signs off from ODI cricket for the final time in his career. Ben Stokes is given a standing ovation by fans as he signs off from ODI cricket for the final time in his career.

Joe Root (86 off 77) struck a sublime 36th ODI fifty but the middle order crumbled around him and he was eventually bowled by Anrich Nortje (4-53), one of three wickets in the 45th over as England succumbed to a heavy defeat, bowled out for 271 just 11 balls later.

Van der Dussen century inspires big South Africa score

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen (134 off 117) scored a terrific third ODI hundred for South Africa - and first against England - as the visitors amassed a score of 333-5 after choosing to bat first in the exceptionally hot conditions consistent with the rest of the country.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the standout moments from Rassie van der Dussen's brilliant 133 knock in the first ODI against England. A look back at the standout moments from Rassie van der Dussen's brilliant 133 knock in the first ODI against England.

Sam Curran (1-67) bowled the dangerous Quinton de Kock (19) early on, but it was the briefest of bright spots for England in the field as the bowlers toiled and South Africa's top order made hay in the sunshine.

Janneman Malan (57) and Aiden Markram (77) both provided superb support for Van der Dussen, with the latter pairing putting on 151 together off the back of a century stand for the second wicket.

England's cause wasn't helped by Matthew Potts (0-33) - making his debut in front of his home crowd - having to leave the field after a difficult opening four-over burst, seemingly suffering with the sapping temperatures, plus there was Stokes and his knee that needed managing.

England vs South Africa Live on

Moeen Ali (1-47) picked up Malan, caught at deep midwicket, while Liam Livingstone (2-30) struck twice in an over to end Van der Dussen and Markram's destructive stand.

With two new batsmen at the crease, England ended the innings well, with Brydon Carse (1-46) particularly impressive at the death and Curran unfortunate not to add the wicket of David Miller (24no) as he chopped one back onto his off stump only for, incredibly, the bails to fail to dislodge.

England collapse after Roy, Bairstow century stand

South Africa's score, while challenging, is the kind which this England side has made a habit of chasing down in recent years and, as Roy and Bairstow laid the foundations with a fine century stand, it looked like another 300-plus total would be reeled in by the hosts with relative ease.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jason Roy finds David Miller at long-off, with the fielder running round to claim a good catch for South Africa. Jason Roy finds David Miller at long-off, with the fielder running round to claim a good catch for South Africa.

But the reintroduction of Keshav Maharaj (1-42) into the attack, after the South African skipper had earlier opened the bowling, did the trick, with Roy holing out to long-off in the 19th over.

England then looked to target the part-time off-spin of Markram - South Africa covering for the absence of Andile Phehlukwayo to concussion after a nasty collision with Maharaj in the field - but he picked up two vital wickets in his first three overs.

Bairstow was pinned lbw when looking to sweep, while there were to be no Stokes heroics in his final ODI innings as he fell for five, his innings ended in the same fashion but when attempting his favoured reverse to the spinner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root is bowled by Anrich Nortje in South Africa's series-opening victory over England in Durham. Joe Root is bowled by Anrich Nortje in South Africa's series-opening victory over England in Durham.

Jos Buttler (12), Livingstone (10) and Moeen (3) all quickly came and went, leaving Root too much to do and Nortje ultimately wrapped up the England innings, his four wickets late on richly-deserved reward for a tireless, quick spell in sweltering conditions.

Watch the second ODI between England and South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket on Friday. Coverage starts at 12.30pm with the first ball at 1pm.