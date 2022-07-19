Jos Buttler says England will miss 'once-in-a-generation player' Ben Stokes after his ODI retirement

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes was given a standing ovation by fans after his final innings in ODI cricket came to an end Ben Stokes was given a standing ovation by fans after his final innings in ODI cricket came to an end

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as a "fantastic ambassador" and a "once-in-a-generation player" after his retirement from one-day international cricket.

Stokes, 31, ended his 105-match ODI career at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday and was given a terrific ovation after being dismissed for five against South Africa.

The all-rounder - who said a catalyst for his retirement was the "unsustainable" nature of a "jam-packed" cricketing calendar - scored 2,924 runs in ODI cricket, including three hundreds, and took 74 wickets with a best of 5-61 against Australia in September 2013.

Stokes' most memorable game in the format was the 2019 World Cup Final against New Zealand at Lord's when he hit an unbeaten 84 in a match England went on to win on boundary countback after a Super Over.

Speaking after England's 62-run defeat at Chester-le-Street, Buttler said of Stokes: "From myself and all England fans, we want to say thank you for everything he has done in this format of the game.

"Three years ago [the 2019 World Cup final] will live long in the memory but every day he turns up, whether that be for training or in a match, he puts in 100 per cent. He has been a fantastic ambassador for us in ODI cricket.

"We will miss him and it's bittersweet as an England fan. There's a bit of sadness that Ben is no longer available in this form of the game but our loss in ODI cricket is certainly going to be England's gain in Test cricket.

It should definitely be a bit of a wake-up call [for authorities], especially with the magnitude of the player. Ben's one of the most recognisable players in world cricket, someone everyone wants to see play in every format. I'm sure there's more to it than just the schedules but I think in international cricket you always want your best players playing if possible." Jos Buttler on Ben Stokes' ODI retirement

"That's his favoured format and his priority, especially now he's captain, and I'm sure it will give him much more longevity in the purest form of the game.

"People who play like Ben are once-in-a-generation players, so it's a good challenge for us [as an ODI side] to work out our best way forward as a team without him.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan, who stepped down from the role earlier this summer, hailed Stokes as a "true leader" and lamented the fact his fellow World Cup winner is leaving the ODI format at such a young age.

Morgan, who skipped England to World Cup glory three years ago, told Sky Sports Cricket: "England will miss his all-round contribution - on the field and in the changing room. Possibly more so in the changing room.

"He is a true leader who drags people with him and makes people better players by making them believe anything is possible.

"It was a huge pleasure to be able to take the field with him for such a long time and for him to retire from this form at 31 years of age is incredibly sad."

Stokes' England and Durham team-mate Mark Wood added: "I think Ben will go down as a legend in this format. He won the World Cup in 2019 and it's hard to forget that.

"He has put so much into it, he was one of the leaders in that group that really stood up for everyone.

"It's sad he didn't get a big score today but he was well appreciated by the crowd. It was great for him he got the ovation he did but it's a sad day. I'm sad that I won't play with him in this format again."

On how Stokes' ODI retirement, weeks after Morgan quit international cricket, will impact England's 50-over side, skipper Buttler added: "It certainly feels like a little bit of the changing of the times for us.

"We have to rebuild but at the same time we have fantastic players and others waiting to come back so I am very confident in the team.

"We're probably moving through a bit of a transition phase with Eoin going and Ben going. That's the natural cycle of teams.

"We have to find ways to give people opportunities to replace those guys. It presents chances for others to step up in different roles and take more responsibility."

