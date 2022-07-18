Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to retire from one-day internationals after South Africa game

England's Ben Stokes will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday's game against South Africa

Ben Stokes has announced that he is retiring from one-day international cricket.

Stokes, England's Test captain and authoritative all-rounder, will continue to play T20I fixtures but says Tuesday's series-opener against South Africa will be his last in the 50-over format for his country.

The 31-year-old has a 39.44 batting average in 104 ODIs, has taken 74 wickets and was Player of the Match in England's incredible World Cup win in 2019.

Stokes' last ODI for England takes place at his home country ground in Durham, with the South Africa series all live on Sky Sports. Tuesday's coverage starts at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with the first ball at 1pm.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham," said Stokes, who has also captained the ODI side, in a statement on Monday.

"I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my team-mates 100 per cent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all.

"It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.

"I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham.

"As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa."

Stokes' decision follows his recent appointment as England's Test captain as Joe Root's successor.

In a statement, the ECB said Stokes' ODI career would "forever be remembered" for his role in the World Cup final at Lord's, where he scored an unbeaten 84 to help England win via a Super Over.

"I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion," added Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket.

"I'm sure that when we look back on Ben's career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come.

"It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term."

Nasser: 'Surprise' Stokes retirement down to schedule

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain

"It came as a surprise. You thought he would be looked after as far as being rested from various white-ball tournaments and formats - he'd already announced he was going to miss white-ball series, and The Hundred. To completely knock 50-over cricket on the head is a massive surprise.

"I guess it's the schedule. The cricketing schedule is absolutely crazy at the moment. If you just play in the one format - say Test matches - it's absolutely fine. But if you're a multi-format, multi-dimensional player, and even a Test Match captain like Ben Stokes, who throws himself into his job 100% on and off the field, eventually something's going to have to give, and it looks like for Ben it is 50-over cricket which is a real shame because he gave us and England fans the greatest day for a very long time in 2019, a day we'll never forget with that World Cup final.

"It is disappointing news to say the least but it is a reflection of where the cricketing schedule is at the moment. It is madness for players.

"Half the reasons [for his retirement] will be physical, and half will be mental, and mental in Ben's case is the fact he can't do things at 70, 80%. He's not just going to be a bit-part player, he has to do it full on and he's not willing to do it unless he does it 100%.

"In a way, I respect him immensely for making that decision because that's how you want every England cricketer to turn up, giving it everything every single day.

The issue is not with the ECB as far as Rob Key, the issue is not with Ben Stokes, the issue is with the schedule.

"If the ICC just keep putting on ICC events and individual boards just keep filling the gaps with as much cricket as possible, eventually these cricketers will just say I'm done, and Ben Stokes is done with one format aged 31, which can't be right, really. The schedule needs looking at, it is a bit of a joke at the moment."