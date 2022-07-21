England beat South Africa in first T20I to clinch multi-format series win with two games to play

Katherine Brunt claimed her 100th wicket in T20 international cricket for England

England cruised to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20 international at Chelmsford, clinching victory in the multi-format series with two games still to play.

Katherine Brunt (4-15) starred with the ball, becoming just the second English woman to take 100 T20I wickets, joining the recently-retired Anya Shrubsole on 102.

Sophia Dunkley, promoted up to open in international T20 cricket for the first time, was hugely impressive in scoring a maiden fifty - a destructive 59 off 39 balls - as England chased down their 112-run target in just 15 overs.

England's victory - their fourth in four following a 3-0 ODI series sweep - means they clinch the multi-format series, leading 10-2 with only four points on offer in the final two T20Is.

After England won the toss and opted to bowl first, Brunt immediately set about her business as Lara Goodall was given out caught behind third ball. The decision was overturned, with bat on ground the sound detected, not ball, but it mattered little as Brunt clean-bowled her next ball.

Brunt's 100th T20I wicket swiftly followed, with South Africa captain Sune Luus' stumps also dismantled as the tourists got off to a sputtering start.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (1-18) bowled Anneke Bosch (18), Nat Sciver (1-18) picked up the returning Mignon du Preez (4) cheaply, and Sophie Ecclestone (2-27) trapped Chloe Tryon (9) as wickets continued to tumble.

South Africa's star batter Laura Wolvaardt (55) hit a fourth T20I fifty, off 45 balls, but Brunt claimed her third wicket off the next ball, Delmi Tucker (8) caught at point.

Sinalo Jafta (7) hit Ecclestone for a glorious slog-swept six, a rare bright spot for the innings, but the No 1 T20 spinner in the world had the last laugh as she bowled her off the very next delivery when looking to repeat the shot.

Wolvaardt perished in the final over, a brilliant diving catch from Sciver at deep midwicket securing Brunt her fourth, while she also affected a run-out in the final over as South Africa finished on 111-9.

It was nowhere near enough, with the Dunkley experiment as opener an emphatic success, the 24-year-old smashing five boundaries and three huge sixes in her expansive knock.

Ayabonga Khaka (3-13) did brilliantly for the tourists, given the circumstances, as she bowled each of Danni Wyatt (0), Bryony Smith (2) and Sciver (13), while she also claimed the catch that ultimately saw the back of Dunkley.

But England's chase was never once derailed, with captain Heather Knight (24no) and Amy Jones (11no) finishing the job off inside 15 overs.

