Cricket Scotland board steps down ahead of 'devastasting' review of racism in Scottish cricket

The board of Cricket Scotland has resigned ahead of the release of Monday's damning independent review into racism in Scottish cricket.

The review has found Scottish cricket to be institutionally racist, Sky Sports News understands.

The findings of an independent investigation are due to be published on Monday and it is expected to support allegations of significant and widespread racism within the Scottish game.

Investigators have made multiple referrals to a number of organisations, including Police Scotland, for alleged racist behaviour.

A spokesperson for Cricket Scotland said: "Cricket Scotland will work in partnership with sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead, and these arrangements will be reviewed after the publication of the report into racism in cricket in Scotland and updates given accordingly."

The review was initiated after Majid Haq, Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker, alleged Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist" in an interview with Sky Sports News last November. He and former team-mate Qasim Sheikh spoke of abuse that both had suffered throughout their careers.

Majid Haq made the allegations in an interview with Sky Sports News in November

Plan4Sport, an organisation that specialises in issues around equality, diversity and inclusion, was appointed to conduct a review.

Sky Sports News understands that, in their findings, the investigators support the claims of institutional racism within Scottish cricket.

In their resignation letter, the board of Cricket Scotland stated: "To deliver a thorough, fair and speedy resolution to the issues raised about racism, and the other [programme] to overhaul and modernise the governance of the sport are individually huge challenges for a small organisation like Cricket Scotland. We acknowledge the significant support received from sportscotland to date, and we know that they will continue to work in partnership to ensure speedy progress going forward.

"However, while the Board has not been given sight of the review report, it is now aware of the proposed timescales and of certain mandated actions proposed within the report that it believes make the delivery of these two programmes unachievable within the timetable proposed and the current governance framework. Consequently, we believe we must now step aside to enable the required progress to be made in the coming months."

They also wrote, "When the review into racism in Scottish cricket was announced last year, we were fully supportive of the review. The review has achieved an unparalleled level of engagement and we believe it will be truly transformative, not just for Cricket Scotland and the sport of cricket, but it will provide a watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general.

"The Board have been totally committed to implementing the findings of this review in full to make the sport of cricket in Scotland a truly welcoming and inclusive place for all. We are all truly sorry and have apologised publicly to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland."

A spokesperson for sportscotland said, "This has been an exceptionally challenging time for everyone involved in Scottish cricket. We have been made aware of the Board's decision and as the national agency for sport, we will take immediate steps to provide significant additional governance and leadership support to Cricket Scotland."

Aamer Anwar, who represents Haq and Sheikh, has spoken to Sky ahead of the report's publication. He said: "Cricket Scotland is dysfunctional and institutionally racist - if that is confirmed by this review, it will be devastating for Cricket Scotland. There are those within the organisation who should be ashamed of their treatment of Majid and Qasim and so many other cricketers who gave their lives to cricket but saw their careers taken away from them."