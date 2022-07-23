England and South Africa draw ODI series after decider at Headingley abandoned due to rain

The series-deciding third one-day international between England and South Africa was abandoned due to rain

Jos Buttler is still waiting for his first series victory as England white-ball captain after rain wrecked the deciding one-day international against South Africa at Headingley.

The three-match contest finished tied at 1-1 with a second downpour of the day leading to the final ODI being abandoned - South Africa were 159-2 from 27.4 overs after electing to bat with Quinton de Kock 92 not out.

An initial near two-hour rain delay, which arrived with the Proteas 119-2 from 20.5 overs, had forced the game to be cut to 45 overs a side.

South Africa added a further 40 runs from 47 balls in the 20 minutes of play before the wet weather returned, with the umpires eventually calling the match off shortly after 4pm.

Quinton de Kock struck 13 fours in his unbeaten 92 from 76 balls for South Africa

Buttler began his tenure as permanent skipper with 2-1 defeats to India in both T20 and ODI cricket but had hopes of chalking up a maiden series success after his side bounced back from a 62-run defeat to South Africa in the first ODI at Durham by storming to a 118-run success in Manchester.

Rain thwarted England and South Africa in Leeds but Buttler will get another opportunity to break his duck when his men face the Proteas in a three-match T20I series next week, with games in Bristol on Wednesday, Cardiff on Thursday and finally in Southampton on Sunday.

It was a soggy end to proceedings at Headingley but De Kock played a sizzling 76-ball innings, striking 13 fours, racing to a 29th ODI fifty from just 39 deliveries and ending up just eight runs shy of an 18th ODI hundred.

The left-hander - who played a delicious ramp off a Sam Curran bouncer over third man for four amid reverse sweeps and coruscating off-side drives - shared half-century partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (26) and Aiden Markram (24no) for the second and third wickets respectively.

De Kock added 75 with Van der Dussen after opening partner Janneman Malan (11) sliced David Willey to Jason Roy at backward point in the sixth over and then an unbroken 60 with Markram once Van der Dussen swept Adil Rashid to Jonny Bairstow at deep square leg in the 17th.

Markram passed 1,000 runs in one-day international cricket during his unbeaten knock.

What's next?

England and South Africa will now meet in that aforementioned three-match T20 international series, before facing each other in a three-Test series, starting at Lord's (August 17-21) before further matches at Emirates Old Trafford (August 25-29) and The Kia Oval (September 8-12).

Watch the first T20 international between England and South Africa, from Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday. Coverage starts at 6pm with the first ball at 6.30pm.