Commonwealth Games: Alice Capsey steers England to win over Sri Lanka in opening match

Alice Capsey led the way with the bat as England defeated Sri Lanka

Alice Capsey’s 44 laid the foundations for England to ease home by five wickets against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games T20 tournament.

Katherine Brunt, playing in her 100th T20 international, set the tone for the Sri Lanka innings after England were made to field first by taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match.

Two wickets apiece for fellow seamers Issy Wong (2-11) and Freya Kemp (2-14) helped hasten the demise, with three wickets from spinner Sophie Ecclestone helping restrict their opponents to 106-9 from their 20 overs.

The target never looked like not being in reach for the hosts at Edgbaston, but Sri Lanka made things interesting with spinner Inoka Ranaweera taking three wickets. However, 17-year-old Capsey showed maturity beyond her years to help the home side to victory with just under four overs to spare.

More to follow…