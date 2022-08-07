The Hundred: Will Jacks and Sunil Narine inspire Oval Invincibles to big win over Welsh Fire

Will Jacks smashed a quickfire 81 while Sunil Narine shone with three wickets as Oval Invincibles bounced back from their opening Hundred defeat by crushing Welsh Fire by 39 runs at Sophia Gardens.

Story of the match

All eyes were on Jason Roy at the top of the visitors' innings as he looked to rediscover his form - only for the England opener to get dismissed cheaply again when flicking to fine leg for 10. Jacks, however, more than made his mark.

Jacks, who will have a chance to shine for England Lions against South Africa, started his innings slowly before launching a mighty late flourish, smashing seven fours and four sixes in his 81 runs off just 45 balls.

Jacks, who was supported by Sam Curran (26) and captain Sam Billings (14), helped the Invincibles to a competitive 158-5, a total that appeared impossible after the early losses of Roy and Rilee Rossouw (5).

Ryan Higgins (2-31) and Adam Zampa (1-25) were the pick of the Welsh Fire bowlers.

The Fire got off to a much better start thanks to Joe Clarke (37) and Tom Banton (13) but the Invincibles hit back with some key wickets, three of which came from overseas star Narine (3-21)

Narine bamboozled Banton to trap him lbw, while he bowled England batter Ollie Pope for a four-ball duck and captain Josh Cobb for 11.

The bowling of Tom Curran (2-14) also helped stem the tide, and in the end Welsh Fire limped to just 119-6, with Ben Duckett (25) the only other batter to show promise.

The defeat leaves Welsh Fire without a victory this year, while the Invincibles are 1-1 following their narrow opening loss to London Spirit.

Hero of the Match, Will Jacks (81 runs from 45 balls)

Jacks said: "We needed to bounce back from our loss and we did that well.

"Batting first worked in our favour in the end and we had to take as few risks as possible at first, and after the timeout with 30 balls left we thought, 'now's the time to go'.

"I've got a Lions four-day game against South Africa now, which is a really good opportunity for me and a change of format."

What was said

Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings: "Always here at Cardiff it's about using the pitch. It can be very two-paced, as we saw today. It's made for Sunil Narine. He bowled in the nets yesterday on a very similar surface, and I don't think anyone hit him! He got about 17 wickets...

"He's just a world-class performer, and for a captain he can just bowl at any phase of the game, which is huge.

"Will Jacks also batted beautifully, earning the right at the end on a difficult pitch. We lost too many wickets early the other night. He's a young player who's got an exciting future ahead of him. That was a coming-of-age knock.

"It will turn for Jason Roy, he's too good for [his form] not to turn."

What's next?

Monday evening sees London Spirit look to continue their winning start to the competition against Birmingham Phoenix, who lost to Trent Rockets in their opener. Coverage starts at 6pm on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix ahead of the first ball at 6.30pm.

Oval Invincibles continue their campaign against Northern Superchargers on Thursday, when the women's competition will also begin. The men's match starts at 3pm, and the women's at 6.30pm.

Welsh Fire are not in action again until Saturday, when they take on Birmingham Phoenix.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports. The women's competition starts on Thursday, August 11 with defending champions Oval Invincibles taking on Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval (6.30pm start).

