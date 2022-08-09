Lisa Keightley: England Women's head coach to leave role at end of summer

Lisa Keightley was appointed England Women's head coach in January 2020

England Women's head coach Lisa Keightley has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board that she will not seek a contract extension and is to leave her role at the end of the summer.

September's visit of India will mark Keightley's final series in charge, both her and the ECB having agreed that the timing was right to allow her successor to spend time with the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in February.

Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup having been appointed in January 2020.

Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said: "We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and passion Lisa has shown over the last two-and-a-half years in the role. We have seen increased competition for places over the last 12 months and the squad Lisa leaves is an exciting blend of youth and experience.

"Leading an international team is challenging at the best of times. It is more challenging during a pandemic, and Lisa has been able to continue the development of the team during what has been the toughest period we have faced off the field."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The ECB's interim chief executive, Clare Connor says the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England will be the biggest women's tournament ever seen The ECB's interim chief executive, Clare Connor says the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England will be the biggest women's tournament ever seen

England recently missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games after suffering defeat to India in the semi-final before falling to New Zealand in their third-place contest.

Long-serving captain Katherine Brunt subsequently admitted she was uncertain over her international future having already retired from Test cricket earlier in the year.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor added: "I'd like to place on record our sincere thanks to Lisa for all her efforts across the last two-and-a-half years.

"Lisa was always a fierce opponent when she represented Australia, and she's brought that same pride, passion and will to win into everything she's done with the England Women's team.

"The team have enjoyed working with her immensely and I know they'll join me in wishing her all the very best for her next challenge."