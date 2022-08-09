The Hundred: Manchester Originals' Phoebe Graham says tournament is inspiring new generation

Phoebe Graham looks ahead to the women's competition in The Hundred, as she links up with Manchester Originals and the tournament aims to build on the Lionesses' success and continue the growth of women's sport...

The Hundred is back and this time it's bigger and better. Live music, live sport, back-to-back double-headers… does domestic cricket get any better than this?

The double-headers begin on Thursday with the women's game between Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers the headline act at 6.30pm.

Oval Invincibles

We start at The Kia Oval, which is where the tournament kicked off in 2021 with a women's game, setting a precedent and showing this competition is about equality and inspiring the next generation.

Joe Root showed that on Saturday, signing autographs for 90 minutes after Trent Rockets' game against Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge.

The impact this tournament has had on women's cricket has been phenomenal. We've seen additional funding for the women's game, increased domestic contracts and most importantly a record-breaking year for women's sport.

According to research, 33 million fans watched women's sport in the UK in 2021, with 71 per cent going on to watch more women's sport. After being inspired by the Lionesses bringing football home last Sunday, this is just the start of what's to come.

England won the Women's Euros at Wembley last week after a 2-1 victory over Germany in the final

Perceptions are changing within society about women's sport. We are being treated as equal and inspiring the next generation. The Hundred has contributed to that and I just want to see it getting bigger and better.

'Best training environment I've been involved with'

The tournament was the highlight of my career thus far. We played side-by-side with the men, had a 'one-team' mindset and the same access to training facilities and playing on the main stage.

I was a Supercharger last year, playing at my childhood ground Headingley and alongside some of the world greats in Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt. This year a new challenge unfolds with the Manchester Originals. Same gig, different home and more greats.

Manchester Originals

Kate Cross will be leading our team with Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin and Emma Lamb also in our ranks. It's been an unreal first few days of training, the best training environment I've ever been involved with. We have class, professionalism and a hunger to win.

The internationals are yet to join us as they've been at the Commonwealth Games but they will take our squad to the next level. Our first game is at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday against Trent Rockets.

We met as one team on Wednesday evening to talk all things Manchester, with the new signings presented with a Manchester Originals baggy cap. I'm the lucky 37 and had the honour of Jos Butler presenting mine to me.

The Lionesses showed the growth in women's sports is bigger than trophies and I want The Hundred to have a similar legacy and impact on society. This is just the beginning. We want young girls to have access to our sports and to play them in their PE lessons.

I want my young niece Darcey to grow up in a world full of sporting possibilities (even if sport isn't for you, Darce!). The Hundred is bigger than us, it's about the game.

