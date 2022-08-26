Ben Foakes: England wicketkeeper's century against South Africa was 'a bit of a relief'
Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes led the way for England with 113 not out as they dominated South Africa on day two of the second Test at Old Trafford; it was Foakes' first ton since his Test debut in 2018; watch day three on Sky Sports on Saturday (10.15am on air, 11am start)
Last Updated: 26/08/22 8:00pm
Ben Foakes revealed his relief at scoring a second Test century which helped put England in control on day two of the second Test against South Africa.
The wicketkeeper top-scored for the hosts in their first innings at Old Trafford with an unbeaten 113, sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 173 with captain Ben Stokes (103) and helping them reach 415-9 declared in reply to the Proteas' score of 151.
It was Foakes' first Test ton since making 107 on his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle four years ago and the 29-year-old was naturally delighted to play a starring role in a home Test.
- Stokes, Foakes hit tons as England dominate South Africa
- 'Controlled' Stokes shows England the way with ton on big day
England vs S Africa
August 27, 2022, 10:15am
Live on
"It was a bit of relief and I was overjoyed getting a Test hundred," Foakes told Sky Sports. "I've had a bit of a wait and I realised how hard they are to come by, so I think I celebrated this one a bit more.
"It's obviously a great opportunity playing for England and you want to contribute as much as possible. When you go through a lean patch, it makes it a bit more special.
"The whole journey makes you really value it. Having to wait and work so hard for it, days like that are amazing."
It has been far from plain sailing for Foakes since bursting onto the Test scene in 2018, with dips in form and injuries meaning it has been something of a stop-start international career for him.
As a result, reaching the century milestone again after coming through all of that made this even more special for the right-hander than doing so on debut.
"Fairytale-wise, on debut it doesn't get much better, but you almost don't know what's to come," Foakes said.
"Getting my first ton, that's what you plan to do, but you don't have the hardship behind you.
"Whereas I think with all the trials and tribulations I've been through this one means a bit more."
Foakes was full of praise for the guidance and support of skipper Stokes and England Test head coach Brendon McCullum since they took charge of the team.
He believes England are in a superb position to press home their advantage when South Africa resume on 23-0 on day three, trailing by 241 runs.
"They're just so clear in what they expect from you," Foakes said. "They don't put too much pressure on you, they let you go and do it your way.
"They let you play with freedom, they're so supportive and the messages are always so clear, which really helps.
"It's obviously not easy and they've [South Africa] got a fantastic bowling attack. It was tough out there and the partnerships obviously put us in a good place in the game.
"Hopefully we can do the job tomorrow and the next day."
Watch day three of the second LV= Insurance Test between England and South Africa, from Emirates Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports The Hundred on Saturday. Build-up starts at 10.15am ahead of the first ball at 11am.