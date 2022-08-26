Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes hit hundreds; England dominate South Africa on day two at Emirates Old Trafford

Ben Stokes scored a superbly-paced 12th Test century and Ben Foakes his first at home as England seized complete control of the second Test against South Africa on a dominant day two at Emirates Old Trafford.

Stokes (103 off 163) notched his first ton since becoming skipper, sharing a 173-run stand with Foakes (113no off 217) for England's sixth wicket as the hosts turned a four-run deficit at 147-5 into a lead of 264 by the time Stokes declared with the score on 415-9 an hour before stumps.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar (11no) and Sarel Erwee (12no) came through a tricky nine-over spell before the close in front of an increasingly vocal crowd, with the Proteas finishing on 23-0 and their arrears cut to 241.

Ben Stokes' hundred - his first since becoming England Test captain - featured three sixes and six fours

Stokes was noticeably more restrained after playing some frenetic, gung-ho knocks earlier in the summer, reaching 50 from 101 deliveries before accelerating to his century from 158 in the Manchester sunshine.

Stokes was finally dismissed after a rare swipe against Kagiso Rabada (2-110) with England leading by 169, but that advantage swelled way beyond 200 as Stuart Broad (21 off 14), Ollie Robinson (17 off 22) and Jack Leach (11 off 17) played dashing late-order cameos and Foakes completed his second Test century - almost four years after his first, in Sri Lanka - from 206 balls.

Foakes played a terrific hand, having come to the crease with South Africa buoyed by the dismissals of Jonny Bairstow (49 off 63) and Zak Crawley (38 off 101) during a searing five-over spell of pace and reverse swing from Anrich Nortje (3-82) after England had resumed on 111-3, trailing by 40.

However, Nortje was bizarrely not brought back into the attack until over 30 minutes into the afternoon session, by which time England were 239-5, a healthy 88 runs to the good and with Stokes and Foakes firmly settled.

England are now in pole position to level up the three-match series and may even fancy inflicting a three-day, innings defeat on South Africa having suffered one of those themselves at Lord's last week in the series opener.

Nortje strikes twice before England take charge

Nortje's wicket of Bairstow snapped a 91-run stand with Crawley for England's fourth wicket with the batters having joined forces at 43-3 on Thursday afternoon following the exits of Alex Lees (4), Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root (9) as the hosts replied to South Africa's lowly 151 all out.

Crawley, so dogged last evening as he ground his way to 17 from 77 balls, was more dynamic in the morning, striking three fours before falling to a beauty from Nortje and following Bairstow in being caught behind.

Stokes and Foakes soon guided England into the lead and it was not long before Stokes smoked South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer (1-73) for six over the leg-side - a feat he repeated in the second session to nail his fifty.

Stokes seemed to tweak his knee shortly before morning drinks, but after some treatment carried on and and did not look troubled by that niggle for the reminder of his innings, which contained three sixes and six fours.

A particular highlight was a majestic straight-driven four off Lungi Ngidi (1-61), one of the few occasions the left-hander danced down the pitch to a seam bowler, something he had done with abandon in recent Tests.

Stokes overturned an lbw dismissal on 72 with Ngidi's excellent slower ball shown to have been inside-edged onto his pad, while he was dropped on 92 off the same man as Aiden Markram shelled a tough chance at extra cover.

Foakes was given out on 28 close to lunch, but the decision was altered on review with Keshav Maharaj's delivery having pitched outside leg stump.

Foakes - the quieter partner in that monster stand with Stokes - played serenely as he turned a third Test fifty, from 116 balls, into a second Test ton and first since making 107 on debut at Galle in November 2018.

England went on to win that match against Sri Lanka by 211 runs and will have eyes on a similarly convincing win in Manchester before the final Test against South Africa at The Kia Oval from September 8.

'Stokes mixed aggression and responsibility'

Sky Sports Cricket's Shaun Pollock: "This innings showed Stokes was able to adjust. He wants to set an aggressive mindset as captain and show there will never be a backward step, but I think he tempered it here. The responsibility of being the leader tempered with still wanting to be aggressive was what he mixed perfectly. It was a superb performance."

Foakes 'overjoyed' by second Test ton

England's Ben Foakes, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a bit of relief. I was overjoyed getting a Test hundred. I've had a bit of a wait and I realised how hard they are to come by, so I think I celebrated this one a bit more.

"It's obviously a great opportunity playing for England and you want to contribute as much as possible. When you go through a lean patch, it makes it even more special."

Watch day three of the second LV= Insurance Test between England and South Africa, from Emirates Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports The Hundred on Saturday. Build-up starts at 10.15am ahead of the first ball at 11am.