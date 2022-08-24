Ben Stokes hopes his candid documentary helps people: 'When you feel dark, you can bounce back'

Ben Stokes hopes his documentary shows that 'when you do feel down and dark you can bounce back and achieve something you want to'

Ben Stokes hopes the candid documentary in which he goes into detail about his mental health struggles and the death of his father can help other people experiencing difficult times.

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is released on Friday, on what is day two of the second LV= Insurance Test between England and South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

In the film, Stokes reflects on the Bristol incident in 2017, the passing of his father Ged from brain cancer in late 2020 and the anxiety attacks that led to him taking a break from the game in 2021.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Joe Root says his successor Stokes has shown tremendous courage by opening up about his struggles with mental health Former England captain Joe Root says his successor Stokes has shown tremendous courage by opening up about his struggles with mental health

Speaking on Wednesday, the England Test captain said: "When the project had finished, and I watched it back for the first time, the first impressions I got were that hopefully it might be able to help people.

"The experiences I went through are something that a lot of people go through but sometimes you don't feel like you can [share].

"Me being me, and the platform that I have got, from a non-selfish point of view it was something I wanted to do.

England vs S Africa Live on

"I am very proud of what I went into and I have already received a lot of messages from people saying thanks for what you did.

"To be here as England Test captain is hopefully something people can take a lot of promise from [and see that] even when you do feel down and dark you can bounce back and achieve something you want to.

"I don't know if it has helped me, it's just there were certain things I have not been able to speak about too much and this is the first time.

Stokes became permanent England Test captain earlier this year and won his first four games in charge

"Seeing myself in a different way is something I can look back on and say, 'I have been through a lot of stuff but managed to work my way through it'."

Stokes: My knee can look worse than it is

On the field this week, Stokes will be looking to lead England to a series-levelling victory against South Africa with the hosts having lost the opening Test at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs.

Stokes appeared to battle with his knee while bowling in the capital but told reporters that he is able to manage his fitness and his injury can "look a little bit worse than what it is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stokes took three wickets in the Lord's Test against South Africa, with a brutish bouncer dismissing Sarel Erweee Stokes took three wickets in the Lord's Test against South Africa, with a brutish bouncer dismissing Sarel Erweee

The 31-year-old added: "It's one of those things where I have to see how we go. I don't think a bowler has ever bowled without pain.

"It is something I am able to manage and understand where I am at, especially if I am bowling and it does start to flare up.

"I can do it, I know I can get through that. Sometimes it looks a little bit worse than what it is because of how I offload [the ball]. Some days good, some days bad. It is what it is."

South Africa were better than us in that Test, that's fine, that's sport. Sport is set up for someone to be a winner and someone to be a loser. We are focussing on this game and the next and want to win the series 2-1. Ben Stokes' on England's innings defeat at Lord's

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson has been handed a recall for the Manchester fixture, in place of Matthew Potts, and will now play a Test for the first time since the final Ashes clash in Hobart in January.

Robinson has gone to 'absolute extreme' to get back

Robinson's fitness record was called into question, including by bowling coach Jon Lewis, during The Ashes defeat over the winter and the 28-year-old's 2022 has been hampered by a back problem.

Stokes said Robinson has gone to "the absolute extreme" to get himself prepared for Test cricket again and urged the bowler - who has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests to date - to ignore any "outside noise".

All smiles! Seam bowler Ollie Robinson will make his England comeback at Emirates Old Trafford this week

He added: "I have made a very firm point on the team that what we say to each other in the dressing room is the most important thing. Let's try not to let outside noise get in and influence what we do.

"All the feedback Robbo has got from myself, the coach, the people who have helped him get to where he is now has been nothing but positive. That's what he should be listening to.

"I was very honest and truthful with Robbo. I feel that's something people deserve. That enabled him to go away and work on what has been asked of him. All I can say is he's done that to the absolute extreme.

"He's here in the team and he's playing this week so everything that's gone on in the past is something that he's obviously grown from. He has learned a lot about himself, as a person and as a player."

Watch day one of the second LV= Insurance Test between England and South Africa, from Emirates Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports The Hundred from Thursday. Build-up starts at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.