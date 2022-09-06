Lauren Bell earns first England IT20 call-up as Katherine Brunt rested for India series

Lauren Bell made her Test debut for England earlier this year

Lauren Bell is in line for her England international T20 debut after being called into the squad for the series against India, replacing the rested Katherine Brunt.

England's leading IT20 wicket-taker Brunt will miss September's three-match series due to her rest and recovery being prioritised.

That has opened the door for Bell, who made her Test and one-day international debuts for England earlier this year, to feature against India after being called into the 14-player squad.

"After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series," England head coach Lisa Keightley said.

"We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far.

"That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we're starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team."

Katherine Brunt has been rested for England's IT20 series against India

England vs India IT20 series dates, live on Sky Sports Saturday September 10: 1st Vitality IT20 (Chester-Le-Street, 7pm). Tuesday September 13: 2nd Vitality IT20 (Derby, 6pm). Thursday September 15: 3rd Vitality IT20 (Bristol, 6.30pm).

Bell's inclusion is one of two changes to the England squad from the Commonwealth Games, with skipper Heather Knight left out too as she continues her recovery from a hip injury. Nat Sciver will continue to captain the team in her absence.

The IT20 series and the three-match ODI series against India which follows will be Keightley's final matches in charge of the England team and the Australian is aiming to end her tenure on a high.

"I'm excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India," Keightley said. "They're a great side and we'll have to be at our best to win."

England squad for India IT20 series

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, captain), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers).