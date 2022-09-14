T20 World Cup: Michael Hussey and David Saker join England men's coaching set-up ahead of tournament

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are part of England's World Cup squad

Former England bowling coach David Saker and former Australian international Michael Hussey have been added to Matthew Mott's set-up for this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia starting in October.

Hussey, batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, featured as a middle-order batsman for his country in all three formats of the game between 2004 to 2013.

Saker previously served as England's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015 and will join up with Mott's team for their seven-match tour of Pakistan.

England IT20 Pakistan Tour and ICC Men's T20 World Cup Coaching Team:

Head Coach - Matthew Mott

Assistant Coach - Richard Dawson

Assistant Coach - Carl Hopkinson

Coaching Consultant - Mike Hussey (World Cup only)

Coaching Consultant - David Saker

England ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad & Three-Match IT20 Series versus Australia:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Jordan (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)



Travelling Reserves:

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

England Men's IT20 Squad Tour of Pakistan:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Jordan Cox (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Tom Helm (Middlesex)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Mark Wood (Durham)c