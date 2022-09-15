Disability Premier League: Tridents beat Pirates in final to win inaugural competition

Ben Sutton picked up three wickets to help the Tridents to victory

The Tridents comfortably beat the Pirates by eight wickets to win the inaugural Disability Premier League.

The groundbreaking 20-over competition - which brought together deaf players alongside those with physical and learning disabilities - debuted this year after a successful trial in 2021 and the final saw the Pirates aiming to repeat their group stage win over the Tridents.

But while the Pirates won the toss and batted first, they were limited to 83 runs - with Liam Thomas their top scorer with 23 and Ben Sutton the pick of the bowlers (3-13) with his left-arm spin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Sutton shines with the ball after claiming three wickets and a run out in quick succession in the Disability Premier League final Ben Sutton shines with the ball after claiming three wickets and a run out in quick succession in the Disability Premier League final

In response, the Tridents started fast and did not slow down.

While Farooq Mohammad (2-20) dismissed Jamie Goodwin and Gregor McKenzie (both 12), Jack Perry (30 not out) and Liam O'Brien (24 not out) saw the Tridents home with 52 balls to spare with a fine partnership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Thomas starts Pirates' fightback against Tridents with an incredible catch in the Disability Premier League final Liam Thomas starts Pirates' fightback against Tridents with an incredible catch in the Disability Premier League final

"This is just the start," said Perry about the DPL.

"Hopefully every single year we'll be able to pull out a franchise like this, and then keep moving forwards with the international stuff as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The ECB's head of disability cricket Ian Martin explains the format of the Disability Premier League The ECB's head of disability cricket Ian Martin explains the format of the Disability Premier League

The DPL featured four squads of 16 players each following a draft earlier this year, with each squad featuring roughly five players from each impairment, who were also tiered to ensure each team is as evenly balanced as possible.

Each team also featured international players, which the ECB said created "something aspirational" for the domestic players.

England vs India Live on

The DPL final was the first game in a double-header on Thursday, with England's Women taking on India Women in the IT20 series decider later in the day.