England Women: Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn first call-ups to ODI squad for India series

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been rewarded for their fine T20 form with first call-ups to England Women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India.

Capsey, 18, and Kemp, 17, have settled into international cricket seamlessly, with both teenagers starring in the T20 series against a talented India side.

All-rounder Capsey was the match, and series, winner in Thursday night's decider while Kemp made history as the youngest England player, male or female, to score an international T20 half-century in the second game.

They have both been included in a 15-player squad for the three-match ODI series, which starts next Tuesday.

The fixtures will be England's first in the new ICC Women's Championship cycle, with points leading to qualification for the World Cup in 2025.

Amy Jones will continue to lead the side in the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver.

"I was so proud of how the team came together to win the Vitality IT20 series," said head coach Lisa Keightley.

"Sometimes when you're missing big name players, other players step up and take their chance and I felt we really did that. It's a young group but they worked tremendously hard and showed their skill and resilience to get over the line.

"Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie [Ecclestone] so we want them to carry on what they've been doing. It's another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women's World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord's there's a lot to be excited about."

England squad for ODI series against India

Amy Jones (Central Sparks, captain)

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder, vice-captain)

Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers)

Emma Lamb (Thunder)

Issy Wong (Central Sparks)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Schedule for India series, live on Sky Sports

Sunday September 18, 11am (Hove)

Wednesday September 21, 1pm (Canterbury)

Saturday September 24, 11am (Lord's)