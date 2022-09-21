Southern Vipers book place in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final

The Southern Vipers secured victory with 16 overs remaining

The Southern Vipers' victory over South East Stars by six wickets booked their place in the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The Vipers' victory on Wednesday means that they will take on the Northern Diamonds in the competition's final this Sunday at Lord's.

The South East Stars won the toss, elected to bat and put together a target of 139, after finding themselves at 12-3 after just five overs and then 37-5.

Jemima Spence delivered a much-needed 45 not out and was at the crease for a sustained period of time, while others came and went.

Danielle Gregory put together the biggest partnership of the innings alongside Spence, but she was bowled out by Finty Trussler and in the end, the hosts were all out after 42.2 overs.

The Vipers' approached their run chase calmly and efficiently. Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier put together a healthy 98 inside 25 overs, before Bouchier was bowled for 51 by her international team-mate Freya Davies.

McCaughan fell for 47 but their team-mates took the baton well and secured victory with 16 overs remaining.

The Vipers continue to hold an unbeaten record over the South East Stars and they will now play in their third successive final against the Northern Diamonds.