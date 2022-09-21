The Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures confirmed as men's side face June and July Tests

Ben Stokes (left) and Heather Knight will be bidding to regain the Ashes at home next summer

England's five-test Ashes series will take place in June and July next year, with the full schedule confirmed for both the men and women as they bid to hit back against Australia at home.

Ben Stokes will lead England for the first time in an Ashes series, with the hosts looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015, and - after a four-day Test against Ireland - it will all begin at Edgbaston on June 16.

The series will then move onto Lord's (June 28-July 2) and Headingley (July 6-10), the scene of Stokes' 2019 heroics, before finishing at Emirates Old Trafford (July 19-23) and The Kia Oval (July 27-31).

It will be the first time in the Ashes' 139-year history that there is no Test in August in England - with the white-ball side looking to defend their 50-over World Cup later in the year from October in India.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key describes how impressed he has been with Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum since taking his role in April England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key describes how impressed he has been with Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum since taking his role in April

The women's Ashes will begin with a five-day Test at Trent Bridge on June 22. That multi-format series then moves on to three IT20s and three ODIs, with the series winner decided by a points system as Heather Knight bids for home glory.

England's women haven't won the Ashes since 2013/14 and, like the men, were dominated in Australia in 2021/22.

A bumper home summer will continue for the men with four IT20s against New Zealand, the first of which is in Durham on August 30 and the last at Trent Bridge on September 5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Key shares his thoughts on Joe Root and explains how he has been influential in England having a successful Test summer Rob Key shares his thoughts on Joe Root and explains how he has been influential in England having a successful Test summer

Jos Buttler's side will then face the Black Caps in four one-day internationals - in the teams' first 50-over clash since the 2019 World Cup final - before they host Ireland for three more ODIs towards the end of September.

The women, meanwhile, will take on Sri Lanka in three IT20s, and three ODIs.

In addition, the ICC has confirmed that the World Test Championship Final will take place at the Oval in June, while Lord's has been chosen to host in 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Ben Stokes reflects on a successful series against South Africa and outlines how he wants his side to continue playing England captain Ben Stokes reflects on a successful series against South Africa and outlines how he wants his side to continue playing

"We're absolutely delighted to be hosting two Ashes series in 2023, as well as hosting Ireland men, New Zealand men and Sri Lanka women," said ECB interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor.

"Next summer will be huge for England women and England men. There are few events more special in English sport than a home Ashes series and I know that Heather, Ben, and their teams, will be excited and driven by the challenge of regaining the Ashes.

"I am particularly delighted that we have announced our England men and England women's fixtures side by side for the first time, meaning that supporters can enter the ballot or register interest for any fixture on the same day. June and July will be very special months for cricket in this country with the buzz of two Ashes series taking place simultaneously."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Heather Knight has described men's skipper Ben Stokes as 'hugely brave' after the all-rounder opened up on his recent mental health struggles England captain Heather Knight has described men's skipper Ben Stokes as 'hugely brave' after the all-rounder opened up on his recent mental health struggles

England's schedule for Ashes and bumper summer

Men

Test vs Ireland (Lord's) - June 1-4

First Ashes Test vs Australia (Edgbaston) - June 16-20

Second Ashes Test vs Australia (Lord's) - June 28-July 2

Third Ashes Test vs Australia (Headingley) - July 6-10

Fourth Ashes Test vs Australia (Emirates Old Trafford) - July 19-23

Fifth Ashes Test (Kia Oval) vs Australia - July 27-31

First T20 international vs New Zealand (Chester-le-Street) - August 30

Second T20 international vs New Zealand (Emirates Old Trafford) - September 1

Third T20 international vs New Zealand (Edgbaston) - September 3

Fourth T20 international vs New Zealand (Trent Bridge) - September 5

First ODI vs New Zealand (Cardiff) - September 8

Second ODI vs New Zealand (The Ageas Bowl) - September 10

Third ODI vs New Zealand (Kia Oval) - September 13

Fourth ODI vs New Zealand (Lord's) - September 15

First ODI vs Ireland (Headingley) - September 20

Second ODI vs Ireland (Trent Bridge) - September 23

Third ODI vs Ireland (Bristol) - September 26

Women

Ashes Test vs Australia (Trent Bridge) - June 22-26

First Ashes T20 international vs Australia (Edgbaston) - July 1

Second Ashes T20 international vs Australia (Kia Oval) - July 5

Third Ashes T20 international vs Australia (Lord's) - July 8

First Ashes ODI vs Australia (Bristol) - July 12

Second Ashes ODI vs Australia (The Ageas Bowl) - July 16

Third Ashes ODI vs Australia (Taunton) - July 18

First T20 international vs Sri Lanka (Chelmsford) - September 2

Second T20 international vs Sri Lanka (Derby) - September 6

Third T20 international vs Sri Lanka (Chester-le-Street) - September 9

First ODI vs Sri Lanka (Leicester) - September 14

Second ODI vs Sri Lanka (Hove) - September 17

Third ODI vs Sri Lanka (Canterbury) - September 19