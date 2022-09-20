England vs India: Sophia Dunkley targets Canterbury win to set up 'special' ODI series decider at Lord's

Sophia Dunkley has challenged England to set up a "very special" Lord's decider by beating India in the second game of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday.

England lost the opener by seven wickets and must win at Canterbury to keep alive their hopes of a second successive series win against the tourists having triumphed 2-1 in the T20 games.

Victory would level the scores at 1-1 ahead of the final match at Lord's, where England have not played since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, when India were their beaten opponents.

Saturday also marks head coach Lisa Keightley's final match in charge, as well as Tammy Beaumont's 100th game.

"We need to win the next two games to win the series," batter Dunkley said. "If we can set it up as a decider at Lord's, that should make it a really great occasion.

"It will be Lisa's last game with us and Tammy Beaumont's 100th game, so to get it through to a decider would be great.

"We've got a lot to think about. It's really exciting to be playing at Lord's for the first time since the World Cup final, so we want it to be a very special game.

"We've had a lot on this summer - it takes it out of you - but to have that at the end adds that extra drive to finish the season on a high. We'll put all our energies into these last two games."

Mandhana's weaknesses are 'limited'

Dunkley top-scored in the T20 series with 115 runs in three innings.

Smriti Mandhana was close behind with 111 runs and continued her good form with a match-winning 91 for the Indians at Hove in the ODI opener.

The two play together at the Southern Brave in The Hundred, and Dunkley is yet to find an obvious weakness in Mandhana's batting.

"We had a couple of conversations about batting and other stuff, but Smriti is just a very good, very experienced player. Her weaknesses are quite limited," she said.

"But we showed in the T20s, if we can start really well, we can get through their top order and into the middle.

"We've just got to turn up and be at our best.

"We've done quite well analysing, and if we execute let's see what she can come back with."

England have released Freya Davies and Maia Bouchier to play in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, but can still freshen up their side with seamer Lauren Bell and all-rounder Freya Kemp waiting in the wings.

