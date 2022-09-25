Pakistan vs England: Hosts triumph in thrilling finale to fourth T20I after Mohammad Rizwan's 88 set up victory

Pakistan took England's final three wickets in six balls in a thrilling finale to seal a dramatic three-run victory and level their T20I series at 2-2.

Mohammad Rizwan's 88 from 67 balls helped Pakistan post 166-5 after the hosts had been put in to bat by Moeen Ali, before England embarked on a run-chase that saw huge swings of momentum.

Liam Dawson appeared to have put England on the brink of victory as his 34 from 17 - including five successive boundaries in the 18th over - left the tourists needing five runs to win from the last 10 balls, with three wickets in hand.

However, Haris Rauf (3-32) removed Dawson and Olly Stone with consecutive balls in the penultimate over, before Reece Topley was run out in the final over to give Pakistan a dramatic triumph.

England, whose batting had impressed in the opening three games of the series, appeared to be clear favourites after a strong bowling display had limited Pakistan to what the tourists clearly considered a highly gettable target.

However, a disastrous start to the run-chase saw England slump to 14-3. Ben Duckett (33), Harry Brook (34) and Moeen (29) led the recovery, but when the latter duo fell in successive overs to leave England 113-6, Pakistan once more appeared in control.

Dawson's stunning cameo then appeared to have turned the game back in England's favour, with home fans beginning to flock out of Karachi's National Stadium as they accepted defeat, before Pakistan's late salvo created the most memorable of finishes.

The victory means Pakistan have now twice levelled from behind to ensure the series is level as it moves from Karachi to Lahore, where the final three matches will be played as both sides continue their preparations for the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

