India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav stars to help hosts to six-wicket win in T20I series decider

Hardik Pandya (right) and Dinesh Karthik (left) finished unbeaten as India won the series decided

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli struck half-centuries as India beat Australia by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Sunday to claim a 2-1 series win.

India lost openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in the powerplay, but Yadav and Kohli put on a century stand as they chased their target of 187, and Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

Yadav hit five boundaries and as many sixes in a 36-ball 69 and was looking unstoppable until he fell to Josh Hazlewood, with Kohli then taking over as he hit 63 runs off 48.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India in their six-wicket victory

Pandya (25) kept his cool while facing a relentless Australian attack after Kohli's dismissal in the final over and wrapped up the win with a boundary off Daniel Sams.

Put in to bat, Australia had made a blazing start with opener Cameron Green smashing seven fours and three sixes in a 21-ball 52 after Axar Patel drew a mishit from skipper Aaron Finch (seven) to provide India with a breakthrough.

The hosts found some more breathing space after Bhuvaneshwar Kumar removed Green and Glenn Maxwell (6) was run out by Axar, while Steve Smith (9) was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery.

Josh Inglis (24) and Matthew Wade (1) both fell to Axar in the 14th over to leave the visitors at 117-6 before Tim David provided a late flourish.

Tim David's half-century helped Australia make a strong start to their innings

David scored 54 runs off 27 balls as he added 68 runs for the seventh wicket with Sams (28) and notched his first international half-century for Australia to help the visitors post a strong 186-7.

Australia won the series opener by four wickets, while India levelled the series with a six-wicket victory on Friday in a match reduced to eight overs per side.

India next face South Africa in a three-match T20 series, beginning on Wednesday, before a three-match ODI series against the same opposition from October 6. Australia have T20 warm-up series against the West Indies and England ahead of next month's world cup