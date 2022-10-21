T20 World Cup: Ireland reach Super 12s and eliminate West Indies with crushing win in Hobart

Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart.

Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.

Paul Stirling (66 not out off 48) and Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie (37 off 23) pumped an opening stand of 73 from just 7.3 overs as their side eased to a target of 147 with 15 deliveries to spare.

Stirling went on to secure a 32-ball half-century during an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 77 from 61 balls with Lorcan Tucker (45no off 35).

Leg-spinner Gareth Delany had earlier starred for Ireland with the ball, bagging 3-16 from four overs as West Indies were restricted to 146-5, with only Brandon King (62 off 48) playing a sustained innings.

Ireland lost their opening match to Zimbabwe and were then labouring in their run chase against Scotland - but they rallied to win that match before recording a famous victory over West Indies, albeit against a team without the star names of yesteryear.

Ireland currently top Group B but could drop into second place on net run-rate if the rain stays away and there is a winner between Scotland and Zimbabwe in Friday's second shootout in Hobart.

A second-placed finish would take Ireland into England's Super 12 pool, with the teams meeting at the MCG on Wednesday, October 26.

Image: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran cut a frustrated figure after being dismissed for 13 by Ireland spinner Gareth Delany

Delany dismissed Evin Lewis (13), West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (13) and Rovman Powell (6) during his excellent spell.

Seamer Mark Adair (0-26 from four overs) was economical, too - although his final over was taken for 14 as West Indies plundered 34 from the final three.

Setting about an achievable but still potentially tricky chase, Ireland got off to an absolute flier, with Stirling and Balbirnie biffing a combined 11 boundaries - Balbirnie with three in a row off Odean Smith in the fourth over - before the captain slashed left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to point.

Smith was later denied the wicket of Tucker after overstepping.

Image: Ireland were impressive with the ball, restricting West Indies to 146-5 at Bellerive Oval

'It's a really proud day to be Irish'

Ireland skipper, Andrew Balbirnie: "It means everything. We had a really disappointing loss at this stage last year and did a lot of thinking, a lot of things changed back home. Different personnel, new coach, the way we wanted to play. To beat the two-time champions in a must-win game, I couldn't be prouder. It's a really proud day to be Irish.

"Once you put yourselves in that situation [the Super 12s] anything can happen. We are delighted. We just want to pit ourselves against the best in the world and who knows where that can take us?"

Player of the Match, Gareth Delany: "It is obviously an incredible day for us. This time last year we were all sitting around in the dressing room afterwards and it was probably one of the toughest days for all of us.

"So to get over line today, in the fashion that we did, was amazing. It's a dream come true and we are ecstatic about what we are going to be able to do over the next few weeks."

Pooran: We let our fans down

West Indies captain, Nicholas Pooran: "This is a learning experience for all of us. We have disappointed our fans back home and disappointed ourselves. It's tough.

"We are definitely hurting. I am disappointed in the way I performed. We haven't batted well in this tournament and didn't today either. Ireland batted fantastically and bowled well, too."