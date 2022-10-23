Richard Gould announced as new ECB chief executive officer

Richard Gould has been announced as the new chief executive officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current role as CEO of Bristol City Football Club.

Tom Harrison stepped down as CEO in May and departed in June, with Clare Connor taking over in an interim capacity. Connor will continue as interim CEO until Gould's arrival.

Gould will work to deliver the vision set out by ECB chair Richard Thompson to make cricket the most inclusive sport in the country.

He brings experience from organisations across sport, having served as CEO at first Somerset County Cricket Club and then Surrey County Cricket Club before taking up his current role in 2021.

A former tank commander in the British Army, Gould was commercial director of Bristol City between June 2001 and June 2005 before joining Somerset for five years and then moving to the Kia Oval.

The nominations committee unanimously recommended Gould to the ECB Board, who ratified the decision on Friday.

"I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead our game forward in England and Wales as part of a talented and committed team that encompasses the ECB, every cricket club in the land, all the counties, our partners, sponsors, fans and the army of players and volunteers that support the game in every corner of our country," Gould said.

"Cricket is a national asset that can be played by all and helps strengthen and enhance communities across the nation.

"It can inspire the country and provides opportunities for all. But we have also seen the pain suffered by those who have experienced discrimination. We are determined to repair this damage and show that cricket can become the most inclusive and welcoming sport of all.

"I look forward to taking up the role in the new year, but for now will be an armchair fan supporting our men's team in the T20 World Cup in Australia, while the women prepare for their T20 World Cup challenge in February."

Richard Thompson was named as chair of the ECB in early August and the took up the five-year post on September 1.

He was previously chair at Surrey and declared that Gould was 'the outstanding candidate' for the position of CEO.

"When I joined the ECB, I said that this was a reset moment for our organisation and our sport, " Thompson said.

"Recruiting a CEO who can lead the organisation forwards and deliver on the vision of becoming the UK's most inclusive sport was one of the first important steps in that. With his outstanding leadership skills and experience of managing transformation, the nominations committee felt that Richard Gould was the outstanding candidate.

"I am looking forward to working with Richard to not only bring our game together, but to show how cricket can do so much more in bringing communities together. We will work in a spirit of collaboration and partnership with the whole cricket network to do this.

"I'd also like to express my sincere thanks to Clare Connor who has done an outstanding job as Interim CEO at an incredibly challenging time for the organisation. I look forward to her continuing to play a leading role in growing our game as part of the ECB's leadership team when Richard joins."