Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Full fixture list with every game to be shown live on Sky Sports

Australia won the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE after beating New Zealand in the final

Check out the full fixture list for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with every match to be shown live on Sky Sports.

T20 World Cup Groups

First round

Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe

Super 12

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, A1, B2

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2

Fixtures (all games live on Sky Sports, all times UK)

First round

Sunday, October 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am), UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)

Monday, October 17: West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am), Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday, October 18: Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am), Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Wednesday, October 19: Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am), West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Thursday, October 20: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am), Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Friday, October 21: West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am), Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Super 12

Saturday, October 22: New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am), England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)

Sunday, October 23: A1 vs B2 (Hobart, 5am), India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Monday, October 24: Bangladesh vs A2 (Hobart, 5am), South Africa vs B2 (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday, October 25: Australia vs A1 (Perth, 12pm)

Wednesday, October 26: England vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am), New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Thursday, October 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am), India vs B2 (Sydney, 8am), Pakistan vs B1 (Perth,12pm)

Friday, October 28: Afghanistan vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am), England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)

Saturday, October 29: New Zealand vs A1 (Sydney, 9am)

Sunday, October 30: Bangladesh vs B1 (Brisbane, 3am), Pakistan vs A2 (Perth, 7am), India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am)

Monday, October 31: Australia vs B2 (Brisbane, 8am)

Tuesday, November 1: Afghanistan vs A1 (Brisbane, 4am), England vs New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)

Wednesday, November 2: B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am), India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)

Thursday, November 3: Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am)

Friday, November 4: New Zealand vs B2 (Adelaide, 4am), Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)

Saturday, November 5: England vs A1 (Sydney, 8am)

Sunday, November 6: South Africa vs A1 (Adelaide, 12am), Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am), India vs B1 (Melbourne, 8am)

Knockout stages

Wednesday, November 9: Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)

Thursday, November 10: Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)

Sunday, November 13: Final (Melbourne, 8am)

