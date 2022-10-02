Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Full fixture list with every game to be shown live on Sky Sports
When are the games on? Which teams are in which groups? All the key details ahead of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with every match live on Sky Sports; host nation Australia are defending champions after winning in the United Arab Emirates a year ago
Last Updated: 02/10/22 2:34pm
Check out the full fixture list for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with every match to be shown live on Sky Sports.
T20 World Cup Groups
First round
Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates
Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe
Super 12
Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, A1, B2
Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2
Fixtures (all games live on Sky Sports, all times UK)
First round
Sunday, October 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am), UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)
Monday, October 17: West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am), Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday, October 18: Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am), Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Wednesday, October 19: Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am), West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Thursday, October 20: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am), Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Friday, October 21: West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am), Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Super 12
Saturday, October 22: New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am), England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)
Sunday, October 23: A1 vs B2 (Hobart, 5am), India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Monday, October 24: Bangladesh vs A2 (Hobart, 5am), South Africa vs B2 (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday, October 25: Australia vs A1 (Perth, 12pm)
Wednesday, October 26: England vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am), New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Thursday, October 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am), India vs B2 (Sydney, 8am), Pakistan vs B1 (Perth,12pm)
Friday, October 28: Afghanistan vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am), England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)
England's Super 12 fixtures at T20 World Cup
- vs Afghanistan (12pm October 22, Perth)
- vs TBC (5am, October 26, Melbourne
- vs Australia (9am, October 28, Melbourne)
- vs New Zealand (8am, November 1, Brisbane)
- vs TBC (8am, November 5, Sydney)
Saturday, October 29: New Zealand vs A1 (Sydney, 9am)
Sunday, October 30: Bangladesh vs B1 (Brisbane, 3am), Pakistan vs A2 (Perth, 7am), India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am)
Monday, October 31: Australia vs B2 (Brisbane, 8am)
Tuesday, November 1: Afghanistan vs A1 (Brisbane, 4am), England vs New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)
Wednesday, November 2: B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am), India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)
Thursday, November 3: Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am)
Friday, November 4: New Zealand vs B2 (Adelaide, 4am), Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)
Saturday, November 5: England vs A1 (Sydney, 8am)
Sunday, November 6: South Africa vs A1 (Adelaide, 12am), Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am), India vs B1 (Melbourne, 8am)
Knockout stages
Wednesday, November 9: Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)
Thursday, November 10: Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)
Sunday, November 13: Final (Melbourne, 8am)
