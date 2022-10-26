Ireland secure famous win over England in T20 World Cup after rain-affected match in Melbourne

Ireland earned another famous World Cup win over England with a rain-affected five-run victory over Jos Buttler's off-colour side in another absorbing T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Eleven years on from their three-wicket win over England at the 50-over World Cup in India, Ireland beat England in the T20 version after rain thwarted their opponents' stuttering run chase.

Chasing 158, England were 105-5 after 14.3 overs, five runs below the DLS par score of 110, when the rain that had caused delays earlier in the game returned and did not relent in time for the match to resume.

Moeen Ali (24no off 12) got himself going with three fours and a six after England had laboured to 29-3 in the powerplay and then 86-5 in the 14th over, but weather had the final say as Ireland earned a notable victory.

England now face a blockbuster, and vital, clash with hosts and defending champions Australia at the same venue on Friday (9am UK time) immediately after Ireland face Afghanistan (5am UK time).

Buttler's men will want a much-improved performance against Australia, with their bowling loose for the first 10 overs of the Ireland innings and their batting laboured until Moeen's late flurry.

England looked favourites at the halfway stage with Ireland having collapsed from a promising 103-1 in the 12th over - underpinned by Andrew Balbirnie (62) and Lorcan Tucker (34) adding 82 from 57 balls for the second wicket - to 157 all out in 19.2 overs after losing their last nine wickets for just 54 runs.

However, Ireland put a full bowling performance together as their opponents slumped in the chase.

Skipper Buttler (0) snicked Josh Little behind second ball before the same bowler had Alex Hales (7) caught on the leg-side and Fionn Hand then bowled Ben Stokes (6) with a beauty of a nip-backer.

Dawid Malan (35 off 37) and Harry Brook (18) were the other players dismissed as England suffered a World Cup setback following their opening win over Afghanistan, with Ireland - who bounced back in style from defeat to Sri Lanka on Sunday - are now looking forward to a meeting with Afghanistan on Friday.

What's next?

Afghanistan

Ireland Friday 28th October 4:30am

Live ICC Men's T20 World Cup Friday 28th October 8:30am

