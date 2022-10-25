T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis' record-breaking half-century guides Australia to victory against Sri Lanka

Marcus Stoinis smashed Australia to a seven-wicket victory in Perth, to keep the hosts' chances of progressing to the semi-finals alive.

Chasing a target of 158, Australia struggled early in the innings, losing in-form batsman David Warner early for just 11.

But some big hitting from Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis took the game away from Sri Lanka and secured victory with 21 balls to spare as they raced to 158-3.

Sri Lanka had earlier posted 157-6 thanks to Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 38 off 25 balls and Pathum Nissanka's 40 off 45.

Despite batting through the innings and hitting the winning runs, captain Aaron Finch struggled to get into any sort of rhythm, hitting just 31 runs from 41 balls.

Sri Lanka looked like they were on top after the power play, taking the early wicket of Warner, as Australia stuttured to 33-1 in the power play.

The hosts faced 21 dot deliveries inside the power play, as they failed to take advantage of the fielding restrictions but Sri Lanka lost fast bowler Binura Fernando to injury in the first over and looked short of bowlers because of that.

Maxwell and Stoinis lead counter

At the halfway mark, Australia countered, hitting 47 runs between the seventh and 10th overs, with Glenn Maxwell hitting 22 runs off just six balls.

Sri Lanka responded well, conceding three runs from the next two overs after the drinks break, including a short ball bombardment by Lahiru to Maxwell.

With pressure building, Sri Lanka made an important breakthrough. Finch was dropped by Ashen Bandara, but the same fielder took an excellent catch off the next ball as Maxwell looked for a big six.

The match continued to ebb and flow, as Australia searched for an important win. Stoinis came in with Sri Lanka on top, but hit three boundaries in a row off the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga to edge the match into his side's favour.

He continued to attack Sri Lanka, ending the game with more than three overs to spare. The win also boosted Australia's net run-rate, which could prove vital for qualification.

Sri Lanka toil in middle overs

After electing to bowl first, Australia were hoping for a much better day in the field than they did against New Zealand.

Pat Cummins took an early wicket but just as it looked like Sri Lanka were building a partnership, Ashton Agar took the important wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva, helped with a wonderful catch by Warner.

This brought a slew of wickets for the hosts, who fell from 75-1 to 111-5. Nissanka top scored with 40 from 45 and despite being given a reprieve when he was dropped by Cummins, he will be disappointed with the manner of his dismissal.

The opener was run out by Marsh, when he tried to steal a quick single off the bowling of Agar.

The returning Agar, who was included in the side after Adam Zampa tested positive for COVID, finished with figures of 1-25 from four overs.

A late flurry from Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka, who scored 38 from 25 balls, added important runs to take Sri Lanka past the 150 mark.

Sri Lanka scored 20 runs from the final over and 56 from the final four overs to post a competitive score.

The hosts move to the MCG next, where they face England on Friday, while Sri Lanka will look to bounce back in Sydney against New Zealand.

England play Ireland and New Zealand play Afghanistan on Wednesday before those matches.

Shanaka frustrated | Finch praises 'clinical' Australia despite poor innings

Sri Lanka's captain, Dasun Shanaka, cut a frustrated figure after the game, giving his side a four or five out of 10 for the performance against Australia.

"We started really well and finished well, but didn't get going in the middle so missed 15-20 runs. I think our fast bowlers weren't prepared well after injuries, so that's the reason they are getting injured," he said.

"It was tough with the new ball and it's hard to get going, they played really well in the game as well."

Australia's captain Finch was satisfied with his side's performance, but said that he found it difficult to find any rhythm.

"Very happy, my innings was poor, I couldn't hit the ball. I thought the way we approached it was fine. It would've been nice if I could've kicked on earlier, but all in all pretty clinical, with the ball as well.

"They bowled a hard length, it was tough. It was nice to get the two points. It was a pretty special innings (from Stoinis), to come out with that intent is the one thing, when you have the skill and strength that he's got it's a pretty good combination.

"(On facing England next) It's always a great event, we are looking forward to it."

