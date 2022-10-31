Australia seal 42-run win over Ireland to move above England in T20 World Cup group

Australia sealed a 42-run win over Ireland to propel themselves above England in the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup.

Aaron Finch smashed 63 runs as Australia ended on a challenging total of 179-5, while Ireland were all out for 137 in Brisbane.

After losing the toss, Australia batted first. A good partnership between captain Finch and Marcus Stoinis gave Australia a strong foundation, with Finch ultimately scoring 63 off 44 balls and Stoinis 35 off 25.

Ireland's Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little took all five wickets for their team, but Ireland's batting collapsed quickly. They lost five wickets for a score of just 25 before they stabilised.

Lorcan Tucker led the fightback, defiantly making 71 runs off 48 balls but it was not enough to deny Australia.

England are facing even more pressure to produce victory against New Zealand on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, after Friday's match against Australia was rained off.

Finch back to form but Irish bowlers impress

Australia's captain has struggled for runs in this World Cup. He toiled against Sri Lanka despite batting through the innings, and started off in similar fashion against Ireland.

But a big six, the third biggest at the World Cup, seemed to trigger the opener back into form. He went on to score an important half-century as Australia reached 179

It looked like Finch and Stoinis would take the game away from Ireland but the bowlers fought well to take wickets towards the end of the innings.

A late flurry from Matthew Wade and Tim David helped Australia set an above-par score of 180, but Ireland, with in-form Paul Stirling and Tucker, would have felt they could chase the score.

Tucker impressed but early collapse proves costly

Ireland's openers started well in the first couple of overs, but Glenn Maxwell took two wickets in his first over, including the dangerous Stirling, to trigger a collapse.

Ireland were 25-5 at one stage, but Tucker came in to lead a fightback. He has been in excellent form in Australia and showed his range of shots throughout his innings.

The knock would have frustrated Australia, who would have been looking for a big victory to help improve their net run rate.

They needed to win by 75 runs to better England's net run rate, and at one stage it looked like they were on course for a big victory.

Tucker might have done England a favour with his unbeaten 71 in 48 balls.

David Warner didn't take to the field for Australia in the chase, and Finch limped on midway through. Australia will fret over the fitness of two key players ahead of their final match against Afghanistan on Friday.

Finch and Balbirnie praise Tucker

Australia's captain, who was awarded player of the match and said: "It wasn't the easiest wicket, it was a lot slower than we thought. It was hard to get a rhythm early on.

"The support from the dressing room has been unbelievable, T20 is a high-risk game. When they went to try and bowl wide and missed, it was probably a little bit easier. You had to be comfortable to take the innings a bit deeper.

"It's a big game for both teams (England vs New Zealand), it would've been nice to push that (net run rate) forward, but they played brilliantly through the middle. Tucker played a hell of a knock."

Ireland's captain Andrew Balbirnie felt his side were in the game throughout, but just lost too many wickets at key stages.

"Hard fought, it could've got away from us. We showed fight at the end. Looking at the scoreboard, we felt the score wasn't against us, it was just the wicket column. He (Tucker) has had a good World Cup and these wickets suit him," he said.

What's next in Group 1?

Australia go into second place with the win, but could drop to third if England beat New Zealand on Tuesday.

If Jos Buttler's side do beat the Black Caps, the top three teams will be on five points going into the final round of matches at the end of the week.

Ireland are still not out of contention but know it is out of their hands. They play New Zealand on Friday, Australia face Afghanistan in their final match, before England play Sri Lanka on Saturday.

