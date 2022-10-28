Australia vs England: Eoin Morgan says umpires gave fans 'false hope' of play in rained-off T20 World Cup match

Eoin Morgan believes the umpires gave fans "false hope" of play as England's T20 World Cup clash with Australia in Melbourne was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield.

Play at the MCG was finally called off after a third inspection around 10.50am UK time, with the latest a five-over contest could have started 11.46am UK time.

Morgan, England captain Jos Buttler and Australia skipper Aaron Finch said the abandonment was the correct decision but Morgan just wished there had been clearer communication.

England and Australia shared the two points to remain in the mix for a semi-final spot. If a game had been able to take place, the losing side would have been on the brink of elimination.

Australia's next match is against Ireland in Brisbane on Monday (8am UK time), exactly 24 hours before England play current Group 1 table toppers New Zealand at the same venue (8am UK time).

'Common sense prevailed but it left a sour taste'

Speaking to Sky Sports after the no result at the MCG, former England captain Morgan said: "It has not been communicated well enough at all. You think of all the kids, the families that have come in and the officials have given them false hope, in my opinion.

"Common sense has prevailed and we have finally got to the right decision but it has left a bit of a sour taste."

The T20 World Cup has been hit by rain with the atmospheric phenomenon La Nina bringing a spate of wet weather and battering Australia's east coast.

Finch said: "The outfield has taken a drenching in Melbourne over the last few weeks and that is as wet as I have ever seen it. I think the run-ups were an issue and then around the inner circle.

"It's more about player safety. If you were trying to run and then stop it was going to be a real issue.

"Everyone was ready to go and it was disappointing not to get on but the rain we have had has been amazing."

Buttler added: "[The umpires] had some big concerns and I think rightly so because the outfield was very wet and there were some areas in the 30-yard circle that were not fit to play.

"As much as we all want to play cricket, it has to be safe and it certainly wasn't that. You would have had concerns about every bowler who would have bowled if you'd have played.

"Australia vs England at the MCG in a must-win World Cup match is as big as it gets in your career.

"They are the games you want to be involved in. So there's an element of sadness that we couldn't play the match.

"No matter what the result it's something you want to experience as a cricketer as you don't know how often those opportunities will come around."

'England's destiny still in their own hands'

The prospect of a shortened game loomed before the umpires eventually called off proceedings and Sky Sports' Michael Atherton feels both sets of players would have been relieved that such an important match was not decided in a five-over shootout.

The former England skipper said: "I don't think either set of players would have wanted to go out of the World Cup on a five-over game.

"A 10 or 15-over game, fair enough, but for the losers to go out on a five-over game would have been hard to take. It is obviously hugely disappointing for people who have bought tickets."

England, who were looking to rebound from Wednesday's meek defeat to Ireland in Melbourne, have three points from three games, the same as hosts and defending champions Australia.

Buttler said: "We have retained full faith in the group, we haven't become a bad team overnight, we are full of match winners and are looking forward to the rest of the tournament.

"We have two more games to play and we want to win those games to give ourselves the best chance to get through to the next round."

He added to the BBC: "We are still in the competition and know, to a certain degree, we have our destiny in our own hands.

"There is still lots of confidence in the group. We have some great players who are determined to right some wrongs [against Ireland]."

