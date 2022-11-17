Australia vs England: Hosts ease to six-wicket win in ODI opener despite Dawid Malan century

England's reign as double white-ball champions began in defeat as Australia eased to a six-wicket win in the opening one-day international in Adelaide.

Dawid Malan fired a tremendous 134 from 128 deliveries to help a much-changed England post 287-9 from their 50 overs, having slumped to 66-4 after being put into bat by the hosts.

Australia made a blistering start to their reply, with top-scorer David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) putting on a 147-run opening-wicket partnership inside the first 20 overs of their innings.

Image: David Warner posted 10 fours and a six in his 86 from 84 deliveries

David Willey (2-51) was the pick of the English bowlers and removed Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in successive overs, although an unbeaten 80 from Steve Smith saw Australia comfortably chase down their victory target of 288 with 19 balls to spare.

Disappointing day for England

England made eight changes from the side that won the T20 World Cup final, including an ODI debut for Lancashire's Luke Wood, with Phil Salt, captain Jos Buttler and Chris Jordan the only players to retain their spots from Sunday's five-wicket win over Pakistan.

Image: Jos Buttler scored 29 from 34 deliveries for England

Australia started strongly after electing to bowl first having won the toss, with Salt edging a brilliant Cummins (3-62) delivery to second slip before Mitchel Starc bowled Jason Roy (6) the following over.

Cummins also removed Jason Vince cheaply and Sam Billings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis to leave England struggling on 66-4, before Malan - who missed the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup through injury - led the visitors' fightback.

Malan put on a 52-run fifth-wicket stand with Jos Buttler (29), who was caught at long-off from Adam Zampa's bowling, while Liam Dawson made 11 before being run out by Ashton Agar and Chris Jordan (14) was trapped LBW by Zampa.

Image: Dawid Malan scored his second ODI century for England

The innings was held together by Malan, who brought up a brilliant second ODI century after 107 balls and added 60 for the eighth wicket with Willey (34 not out) to help England towards a competitive total.

Malan posted 12 fours and four sixes in his impressive knock before holing out to Agar in the deep for Zampa's third wicket, with Wood also contributing 10 late on as England added 72 in the last 10 overs.

Image: Dawid Malan was eventually dismissed in the 46th over

An Olly Stone maiden in his opening over only briefly halted an aggressive reply from Australia, who reached 50 inside the opening eight overs as Warner and Head peppered early boundaries.

Both players passed their half-centuries without issue and England's bowling rotation failed to find a breakthrough until the 20th over when Head (69) picked out Salt on the boundary off the bowling of Jordan.

Warner guided Australia past 200 before he hooked to Billings in the deep for the first of two Willey wickets in successive overs, as he also removed Marnus Labuschagne thanks to a superb one-handed catch from Buttler behind the stumps.

England slowed the run rate and Alex Carey (21) was removed by Liam Dawson, although Cameron Green (20 not out) and Smith put on an unbeaten 47-run stand for the fifth wicket to see Australia home.

Image: Steve Smith posted 80 from 78 deliveries

The visitors turned to Malan to try and produce a late wicket, but Smith signed off his unbeaten 80 with a lofty maximum over mid-wicket to complete Australia's victory with 19 balls to spare.

What's next?

The ODI series continues in Sydney on Saturday, before the third and final match takes place in Melbourne on Tuesday. Both begin at 3.20am UK time, with over-by-over text commentary from the two matches live on the Sky Sports website and app.