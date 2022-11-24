Jofra Archer targeting World Cup as he makes return from injury | 'This is a big year'

Jofra Archer has his sights firmly set on next year's 50-over World Cup after making his return from injury.

Elbow problems and a stress fracture to his back have kept Archer sidelined since last March but he had a solid showing on his first outing on Wednesday, bowling nine overs as the Lions took on England across two spells.

With game time now under his belt, Archer is ready to keep working hard and get to his target of representing England when they go out and defend their title as World Cup champions in 2023.

"Being back here in Abu Dhabi, in and around the guys, it is kind of heart-warming, it makes you feel like you are at home again, seeing all the familiar faces, seeing all the boys again," Archer told Sky Sports.

"I am so, so glad to be back and this is a big year, we just won the T20, we have the 50-over coming up so, hopefully, I get a chance to help defend the title.

"That (50-over World Cup) is the goal.

"I still don't think I am 100 per cent as yet; I still need to do some more work to get the body back up and fit and firing.

"But in the short-term, just to be fit is the most important thing."

Despite having some big goals set for his year ahead, Archer was just glad to be back on the field again even if it did leave him in some pain afterwards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cricketers Joe Root and Jofra Archer believe England's football team have a good chance of winning the World Cup in Qatar.

"This morning, it kind of felt like a bus hit me but that is a good feeling," he added.

"I was glad to get a run out, especially with the boys.

"It is almost like being back playing with them.

"There are some restrictions.... the coach and the physio said I could use my discretion with how much I wanted to bowl.

"I think I did enough for a first run out."