Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks in England Test squad vs Pakistan | Alex Lees dropped

Opening batter Alex Lees has been dropped for England's three-Test series in Pakistan in December, with Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks called into a 15-man squad.

Surrey all-rounder Jacks receives his first Test call up, while Livingstone will be looking to make his debut in the format, having been selected for the first time since 2018.

Opener Jennings returns for the first time since February 2019 after a good summer with Lancashire, where he was top run-scorer in the LV= Insurance County Championship with 1,233 in 17 innings.

Lees has been axed after averaging 25.15 across 13 Test innings during the 2022 home summer, with the Durham man only passing fifty on two occasions.

The left-hander's omission was somewhat expected after not being awarded a central contract when that list was announced on Tuesday.

Ben Duckett retains his place after being called up for the final Test against South Africa in September when Jonny Bairstow dropped out due to injury - Duckett did not make the XI for that match with Harry Brook taking Bairstow's spot.

England Men's 15-man Test squad for tour of Pakistan Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Will Jacks (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Stuart Broad misses out, with his partner Mollie King due to give birth towards the end of November, while fellow seamer Matthew Potts has been left out.

Fast bowlers Jamie Overton and Mark Wood return, joining Ollie Robinson and James Anderson as pace options.

Wood - currently out in Australia as part of England's T20 World Cup squad - features in a Test party for the first time since March after returning to full fitness.

Jack Leach is selected as frontline spinner, with Jacks, Livingstone and former captain Joe Root providing further spin options.

Brook is included and could feature in the middle order with captain Ben Stokes unable to call on Bairstow who will be out until 2023 after breaking his leg on a golf course in early September.

England play three Test matches in Pakistan, starting on December 1 in Rawalpindi, before further games in Multan from December 9 and Karachi from December 17.

It is the first time an England team has played red-ball cricket in Pakistan since 2005 and comes off the back of a T20 series, which England won 4-3.

England won six out of seven Tests at home this year, beating India, New Zealand and South Africa along the way, with their sole defeat coming against the Proteas at Lord's.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket, said: "We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.

"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series.

"I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away."

England's men Test tour of Pakistan schedule Three-day warm-up: England v Lions, November 23-25, Zayed Cricket Complex, Abu Dhabi First Test: Pakistan v England, December 1-5, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Second Test: Pakistan v England, December 9-13, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan Third Test: Pakistan v England, December 17-21, National Stadium, Karachi

Jennings hoped for recall after 'special' year

Jennings averaged of 72.52 for Lancashire this season, hitting five centuries, including 318 against Somerset.

Left-hander Jennings was first called up in 2016 but was dropped on two separate occasions, with the batter failing to impress, averaging 25.19 from 17 caps.

"This year was one of those years you'll look back on in retirement and realise how special it was. I did things this year I've never done before," Jennings said before the Test squad was announced.

"I turned 30 this summer, and I think age and maturity is a big factor. Between 28 and 35 is when you hit your peak as a batter - a lot of guys have scored a lot of runs in that period, it's the best time of a batter's life.

"What Ben Stokes and the rest of the squad have done incredibly well is back guys publicly, and that's absolutely fantastic. Once you've had a taste of that tough environment, positive or negative, you realise how hard it is.

"I would assume the same two guys would open the batting in the next Test match. Of course, for myself, it would be fantastic to play more, I'd love to.

"I probably struggled with that before, you want to do more, to ask 'how can I prove myself again?', but that's not when you're at your happiest or playing your best cricket. If that recognition comes for me, it's great, but if it doesn't I'm still very happy in my life."

