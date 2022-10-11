Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries

Rory Burns (left) loses a central contract while Jofra Archer retains his

Jofra Archer has retained his England central contract, despite not having played for England since March 2021 due to serious elbow and back injuries, while batsmen Rory Burns has not been offered a new central deal.

Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals.

Rory Burns has not been offered an England central contract of any kind for this season

Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.

Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Dom Bess - all of whom were on incremental deals last season - have not been offered new contracts.

Liam Livingstone has moved onto an England annual central contract

Former skipper Eoin Morgan is not included following his retirement in June.

In all, 30 annual contracts have been announced: 18 England central contracts, six England increment contracts, and six England pace bowling development contracts.

"The system, which covers both red-ball and white-ball players, takes into account the likelihood of players featuring in England teams across formats in the next 12 months, whilst also recognising performances in the preceding year," the ECB statement read.

Dawid Malan has seen his contract reduced to incremental terms

England Annual Central Contracts

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Jofra Archer has been offered another England central contract, despite not having played since March 2021

England Increment Contracts

Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire from November 1).

England Pace Bowling Development Contracts

Brydon Carse (Durham), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire from November 1).

Managing director of England men's cricket, Rob Key, said: "I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period.

"The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport. The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world.

"I would like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming year. They will all play a pivotal role in England's efforts over the next 12 months."