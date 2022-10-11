T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?

Ben Stokes is set to bat at No 4 during England's T20 World Cup campaign

Is Ben Stokes certain to be in England's XI at the T20 World Cup?

It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball.

But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and has played the format infrequently over the last few years due to injury, his break from the game and Test commitments.

Stokes' role - he is slated to bat at No 4 in Australia - was debated on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast by host Ian Ward, colleagues Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton and CricViz's Freddie Wilde…

Former England captain Atherton said: "Is Stokes a shoo-in? He hasn't played much T20 for a while but it is a big tournament and he is big-game player with a big-game temperament."

Stokes made nine from nine balls in Sunday's opening T20 international against Australia in Perth

Wilde added: "I think England will start with Stokes for the reasons Athers mentioned, while I also think he is suited to Australian conditions with the pace and bounce. But if he has a few quiet games and Sam Curran is on the bench - which he could be - that debate will gather some momentum.

Should Stokes be opening for England?

"It is a tough call because Stokes has hardly played any T20 cricket in the last 18 months whereas Curran has played around the world and done fantastically well. It's a live debate.

"If I was going back in time and making the decisions for England six months or a year ago I think I might have used Stokes at the top of the order, where he played for Rajasthan Royals with Jos Buttler in the IPL. Stokes and Buttler as a left-hand, right-hand combination solved a lot of problems.

Stokes scored a century for Rajasthan Royals while opening the batting in the 2020 Indian Premier League

"England didn't go down that route and it has now left them in a situation where they are trying to get Stokes higher up the order, where he is better suited. But you have Buttler, Alex Hales and Dawid Malan as locks in the top three so the highest you can get Stokes is No 4.

"I think he will still do quite well in this World Cup because he enjoys pace and bounce as a batsman but it is a difficult role in the middle order and will be a real test of his credentials."

Will Livingstone make England's side?

Liam Livingstone is hoping to be fit for England's final warm-up game against Pakistan on October 17 before the team begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 22.

Livingstone has been out with an ankle injury since August and Harry Brook impressed in his absence in Pakistan, emerging as the tourists' leading run-scorer in the 4-3 series victory.

Liam Livingstone is hoping to be fit for England's final T20 World Cup warm-up against Pakistan on October 17

Hussain said of Livingstone: "I think he needs to play a bit of cricket but he gets into my side just because of the dynamic of someone coming in lower down the order.

"When we started doing T20, everyone said, 'don't worry about your No 7, they only face seven deliveries, you might as well play the extra bowler'.

"But if you have a No 7 like Kieron Pollard, Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Stokes or whoever, that gives you that extra batting depth and it means that top six can absolutely go for it."

