T20 World Cup squads - who have the teams picked for 2022 edition?

Watch the 2022 Men's ICC T20 World Cup live and in full on Sky Sports between October 16 and November 13; Australia are hosts and defending champions; England targeting first title in the event since winning in the Caribbean in 2010 under Paul Collingwood

Last Updated: 02/09/22 10:40am

David Willey is in England's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November
Check out which players are going to the T20 World Cup in Australia this autumn as the sides start to reveal their 15-man squads...

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

Scotland: TBA

Ireland: TBA

Afghanistan: TBA

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Tim David has played 14 T20 internationals for Singapore but will now switch allegiance to Australia
Bangladesh: TBA

    India: TBA

    Namibia: TBA

    Netherlands: TBA

    New Zealand: TBA

    Pakistan: TBA

    South Africa: TBA

    Sri Lanka: TBA

    United Arab Emirates: TBA

    West Indies: TBA

    Zimbabwe: TBA

