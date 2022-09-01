T20 World Cup squads - who have the teams picked for 2022 edition?

David Willey is in England's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November

Check out which players are going to the T20 World Cup in Australia this autumn as the sides start to reveal their 15-man squads...

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills

Scotland: TBA

Ireland: TBA

Afghanistan: TBA

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Tim David has played 14 T20 internationals for Singapore but will now switch allegiance to Australia

Bangladesh: TBA

India: TBA

Namibia: TBA

Netherlands: TBA

New Zealand: TBA

Pakistan: TBA

South Africa: TBA

Sri Lanka: TBA

United Arab Emirates: TBA

West Indies: TBA

Zimbabwe: TBA