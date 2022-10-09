Jos Buttler on not appealing for Matthew Wade out obstructing field - 'We're in Australia a long time'

Jos Buttler on not appealing for Matthew Wade out obstructing the field: 'I didn't really see what happened and we've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on in the game'

"I was asked if I wanted to appeal, and I thought, 'We're here for a long time in Australia. It would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip.'"

That was England skipper Jos Buttler's response when asked why he did not attempt to have Matthew Wade dismissed obstructing the field during Sunday's eight-run victory over Australia in Perth.

During a thrilling finale as the home side ultimately failed to chase down England's 208-6 and slipped 1-0 down in the three-match series, Wade seemed to impede Mark Wood as the bowler tried to take a return catch after Wade had top-edged a delivery onto his helmet.

"I was just looking at the ball," said Buttler, after Wade was eventually dismissed for 21 from 15 balls and Australia ended on 200-9.

"It's quite hard, I don't know what I'm appealing for really, I could maybe have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view.

"I didn't really see what happened and we've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on in the game."

Australia's Marcus Stoinis suggested the blow to the head might have momentarily confused Wade, saying: "It's chaos when you're hit on the head and you're running around and you don't know where the ball is."

Buttler answered "maybe, yeah," when quizzed on whether he would take a different approach if a similar situation arose during the teams' T20 World Cup meeting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 28.

'England showed great character'

Buttler (68 off 32 balls) - playing his first match since August after overcoming a calf injury - and Alex Hales (84 off 51) thumped 132 for England's first wicket from just 68 balls after the tourists had been inserted by Aaron Finch.

Australia, led by David Warner's 73 from 44 balls, were on course to overhaul that, only for Wood, Reece Topley and Sam Curran to impress with the ball at the death - Wood's three wickets including that of Warner and Curran taking two wickets in a final over that went for only seven runs.

Australia rested seamers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in Perth but all five could return in Canberra, the venue for the final two matches in the series.

Buttler said: " Australia seemed to have it under control and we needed to find ways to take wickets but we did that and showed great character.

"We can take some really good confidence from that. This was a great game of cricket and I expect two more.

"Anytime you play Australia they're challenging games. They've left a few guys behind which is quite a smart decision with the schedule they've had and World Cup just around the corner."

