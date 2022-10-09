England beat T20 World Cup favourites Australia by eight runs in gripping first T20 international in Perth

Mark Wood took three wickets in England's win over Australia in Perth

Alex Hales and fit-again captain Jos Buttler fired with the bat before Mark Wood and Sam Curran excelled with the ball as England edged T20 World Cup favourites Australia by eight runs in a thrilling, high-scoring first game of their three-match T20 series in Perth.

Hales (84 off 51 balls) struck 12 fours and three sixes after being preferred to Phil Salt as Buttler's opening partner, while the skipper (68 off 32) managed eight fours and four sixes - four boundaries of which came in the opening over of the game - in his first outing since August as the pair shared an opening stand of 132 from 68 balls in a total of 208-6.

Australia looked on course to top that as David Warner (73 off 44 balls) shared quickfire half-century stands with Mitchell Marsh (36 off 26) and Marcus Stoinis (35 off 15) to reduce the requirement to 51 from 35 balls with seven wickets in hand at Optus Stadium.

However, England quick Wood (3-34) struck twice in the 15th over before picking up the key wicket of Warner at the end of the three-run 17th.

Curran (2-35) then conceded only seven runs and took two wickets in a final over which had begun with Australia requiring 16 as the hosts were limited to 200-9 and England moved 1-0 up ahead of Wednesday's second match in Canberra (9.10am UK time).

David Warner's half-century came in vain for Australia

Australia had pegged England back with a cluster of wickets towards the end of their innings - seamer Nathan Ellis returning figures of 3-20 as the tourists managed 49 runs from the final six overs.

Test skipper Ben Stokes made a scratchy nine from nine balls from the No 3 spot in his first T20 since March 2021, with the left-hander dropped on one at mid-on before being hit on the chin attempting a reverse sweep.

The second T20I at Manuka Oval is followed by a third on Friday at the same venue, before England play a final warm-up against Pakistan in Brisbane next Monday ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

Buttler and Hales pummel Australia attack

All eyes were on England's top order at Optus Stadium, with Hales given the nod over Salt, and Buttler playing his first game after two months out with a calf problem.

Buttler impressed in his first innings since August

Both flourished en route to 29 and 25-ball half-centuries respectively, with Buttler drilling Cameron Green for four fours in a 16-run opening over as the Australia seamer paid the price for overpitching.

Buttler, whose other highlights included a ramped six off Kane Richardson and back-to-back leg-side maximums off leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, was dropped on 30 by a diving Mitchell Marsh at short third after an attempted ramp off Ellis, while some of Hales' boundaries were edged.

But England were brutal after being inserted, racing to 50-0 after five overs and 128-0 after 11 - during which time 21 boundaries were amassed - before Buttler plinked the impressive Ellis to mid-off in the 12th.

Hales continued to find the fence while Stokes, pushed up the order as England try to get the best out of a man who is yet to score a T20I fifty, stuttered - Stokes' sole boundary a slashed effort down to deep third.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Stokes and Hales were both caught in the deep in successive overs as Australia's second-string bowling attack - seamers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell were rested for the series opener - began to stem the run-scoring.

Harry Brook (10 off 12), Moeen Ali (10 off 7) and Sam Curran (2 off 5) all came and went before Chris Woakes (13no off 5) took England over 200 in a T20I in Australia for the first time with a final-over four off Richardson.

Woakes added gloss to the total with a monster six over deep midwicket while batting with Dawid Malan (2no), who had slid down the order to No 7 after his side's rapid start.

Warner's fifty in vain as England bowlers fight back

Green's day then took another sour turn - the all-rounder caught behind for one off Reece Topley (2-36) after a successful review having seen his three overs in England's innings taken for a combined 38.

However, Warner followed on from his 41-ball 75 against West Indies on Friday with another half-century - this 29-ball fifty including three successive fours off England speedster Wood in the fourth over.

Warner found fine allies in Marsh and Stoinis but was only alongside skipper Aaron Finch (12 off 7) fleetingly with the latter run out after some superb work from Curran in the deep, two overs after Marsh was bowled having failed to read an Adil Rashid googly.

Adil Rashid bowled Mitchell Marsh in the Australia run chase

The game changed when Wood picked up Stoinis - two deliveries after being belted for six by him over midwicket - and another power-hitter Tim David (0 off 3) in the 15th over and then Warner in the 17th, Warner letting out an audible groan as he slashed to the man at deep point.

A gripping finish, during which Matthew Wade (21 off 15) was adjudged not to have impeded Wood as he tried to take a return catch, wickets tumbled and boundaries kept Australia just about afloat, ultimately went England's way.

Topley's 19th over went for just six and included the wicket of Daniel Sams (6), before Curran removed Wade and Ellis (0) in the last over as he held his nerve.

What's next?

The series continues in Canberra on Wednesday (9.10am UK time). Follow the game live on Sky Sports' digital platforms with our live text blog, which will be up and running from 8.45am.