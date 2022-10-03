Jonny Bairstow: England cricketer out until 2023 after breaking leg in golf accident

Jonny Bairstow will not play again this year after a freak golf injury

England's Jonny Bairstow has announced he will not play again this year after undergoing successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

The 33-year-old, who sustained the injury last month after slipping during a round of golf, will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia and his country's subsequent Test series in Pakistan.

"The actual injury was as such... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," he posted on Instagram. "All in all I have done a proper job on it!

"Anyway... on the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed. It's now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery.

"As for a time scale on return to play I'm afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my two feet again and making sure it's right.

"One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022...however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!!"

The batsman, who was one of England's star players over the summer, was already ruled out of the World Cup but he will now also miss an ODI series against Australia and the Pakistan Tests.

The injury was initially described as a "freak accident" but Bairstow elaborated further on the incident in an interview with The Telegraph.

He told the newspaper that he was at the third hole at Pannal Golf Club in Yorkshire when he slipped down a steep slope, landing awkwardly.

"Normally when you slip you fall on your bum, which would have been fine as there's plenty of cushion in there. Except this time I tried to regain my balance, my left ankle turned right, dislocated and my weight went through my left lower leg. I heard it snap straight away.

"I took a couple of steps down, then slipped. By the time I crumpled into a heap, I was three-quarters of the way down. It's all a blur, it happened so quickly.

"I yelped. Uncontrollable screams, the sort you hear on a rugby field. The adrenaline kicked in, and I knew I needed an ambulance. We rang the head physio at England straight away and asked where I needed to go and what I needed to do. The next three hours without painkillers were not too fun."

After he was taken to a hospital, Bairstow found out that he had fractures in his left fibula, which needed a five-inch plate and a dislocated ankle.

He had surgery at a hospital in London and is now focussing on his recovery.

Before the injury, Bairstow was in the form of his life after his Test career was reignited under the new leadership of managing director Rob Key, head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Playing at number five, Bairstow has scored more than 1,000 runs in 2022, hitting match-winning scores against New Zealand and India.

This isn't the first time Bairstow has suffered a non-cricketing injury. In 2018, he missed two Tests against Sri Lanka after he hurt himself playing football.