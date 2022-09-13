Jonny Bairstow: England batter confirms surgery complete on 'freak' lower limb injury

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Bairstow scored important runs this summer for England, including two centuries against India at Edgbaston Jonny Bairstow scored important runs this summer for England, including two centuries against India at Edgbaston

Jonny Bairstow has provided an update on his lower limb injury after he was ruled out of England's final Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup.

The batter, who made over 1,000 runs this summer for England's red ball side, suffered a "freak" golf accident while playing in Leeds on September 2.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Bairstow wrote: "Operation day completed and back home now to rest! Thanks for all your messages of support and wishes."

The message was accompanied by images of the Yorkshireman on a hospital bed reading The Beano, and another of him in a cast with crutches.

Prior to picking up the injury, England's managing director of men's cricket Rob Key said that Bairstow would open the batting at the World Cup in Australia, after Jason Roy was dropped due to poor form.

However, shortly after the announcement, it emerged Bairstow had suffered "a lower limb injury" after he slipped on a golf course.

Reacting to the news at the time, Bairstow said he was "gutted" to miss the final Test match and T20 World Cup.

Harry Brook deputised for Bairstow against South Africa, scoring 12 runs in the first innings as England secured a 2-1 series victory.

Opener Alex Hales has been named Bairstow's replacement in the T20 squad travelling to both Pakistan and the World Cup next month.

England will play Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday September 20 in the first of seven T20 internationals before three more matches against Australia from Sunday October 9.

Their T20 World Cup campaign begins against Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday October 17.